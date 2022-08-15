



Can artificial intelligence systems like DALL-E and Midjourney perform creative tasks?

house series. Midjourney AI by Image Matias del Campo / Archipaper

Recently, we have seen a big change in the process of generating images. The recent influx and growth of machine learning and artificial intelligence have raised questions about how creative processes evolve and develop through technology. Systems such as DALL-E, DALL-E 2, and Midjourney are AI programs trained to generate images from text descriptions using a dataset of text-image pairs. Various functions include creating anthropomorphic versions of animals and objects, combining unrelated concepts in plausible ways, and applying transformations to existing images.

DALL-E and similar systems can create plausible images of a wide variety of sentences that explore the constituent structures of languages. DALL-E has some of the functionality of a 3D rendering engine, but the difference lies in the nature of the input. For 3D rendering, the input must be fully specified, and DALL-E can often fill in the blanks. You can also control the attributes of a small number of objects individually.

These are the four initial results generated by the Midjourney bot based on the following prompts. Image Leilah Stone / Midjourney AI via Metropolis

One of the most exciting features is the ability to combine unrelated concepts. This ability can have implications for the fields of architecture and design, as architecture and product design draw inspiration from seemingly unrelated concepts. AI-generated models reduce the time between intent and execution, encouraging designers to explore more design possibilities from new perspectives. They provide accessible ways to manipulate data and generate imaginative variations of solutions to creative problems.

Some researchers refer to these as artificial serendipities, systems that maximize opportunities for serendipity and open up a range of creative capabilities beyond conventional methods. Architects are already using these tools to explore complex issues such as urban planning and the possibilities of existing spaces. Others combine architectural keywords with contemporary design clichés, references to pop culture and various art styles to design buildings, or simply explore design trends and the nature of technology. .

Canal Street will be converted from Driving Street to Walking Street by AI. Image Google / Better Streets AI

These models have their limitations, but the field is evolving at an unprecedented rate. Recently, Apple released Gaudi. Gaudi is a neural architect who takes this process one step further, creating his 3D scenes from text prompts such as going upstairs, going through a hallway, and more. It’s hard to predict where these developments will take us, but the impact is already being felt. In architecture and design, they can be seen as powerful tools for rapidly exploring, optimizing, and testing creative designs.

Material tectonics series. Images Daniel Bolojan / Midjourney AI via Archipaper

