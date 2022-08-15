Change Android settings to improve phone performance





Android 13 is available for select Google Pixel phones and will be released to other Android phones later this year. However, you don’t necessarily have to wait for updates to keep your phone running optimally. Whether you have a Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, or Motorola Android phone, there are currently several ways to improve your phone’s performance.

Under the hood, there are settings that you can configure to make Android behave better, but before you start, you need to know where these settings are and what they can do for you.

This guide will walk you through 7 settings that will improve the overall performance of your Android phone. Extend battery life, clear up home screen clutter, and get rid of annoying bugs.

Note: Not all Android devices are the same, and phone manufacturers often put their own software on top of Android. So what version of Android you’re running and the make of your phone.

If the display is too bright, the battery will drain incredibly quickly.

Improve battery life with Scar Gutirrez/CNET settings

Living with a phone with a short battery life can be infuriating, but there are some steps you can take to get the most out of each charge from the start.

1. Turn off automatic screen brightness or adaptive brightness and set the brightness level slider to less than 50%. The brighter the screen, the more battery consumption.

To get to the settings, pull down the shortcut menu from the top of the screen and adjust any sliders. Some phones may have an auto-brightness toggle in the shortcut panel. Otherwise, you’ll have to open the Settings app, search for “brightness,” find the setting, and turn it off.

2. Use adaptive battery and battery optimization. These features are focused on learning how to use your phone, such as when to use which apps, and optimizing apps and the amount of battery they use.

Some Android phones have a dedicated battery section in the Settings app, while others (looks like Samsung) fill out these settings. Each phone is slightly different. We recommend opening settings and searching for “battery” to find the appropriate screen. Your phone may also have adaptive charging settings that can monitor how quickly your phone’s battery charges overnight to keep you healthy.

dark mode is your friend

Another way to save your battery life and protect your eyes is to use the Android-exclusive Dark Mode. All Android phones running Android 10 and higher have a dedicated Dark Mode option.

According to Google, dark mode not only reduces the strain that smartphone displays put on our eyes, it also extends battery life. This is because OLED displays (used in most flagship phones) consume less power to display a dark background than a white one.

Depending on the version of Android your phone is running and the phone manufacturer, you may need to look in the Settings app to find Dark Mode. If your phone is running Android 10 or higher, you can enable dark mode system-wide. If you’re running Android 9, don’t despair. Many apps have their own Dark Mode option in Settings that you can use whether you’re using Android 10 or not.

To turn Dark Mode on, open the Settings app and search for Dark Mode, Dark Theme, or Night Mode (as Samsung likes to call it). We recommend always using dark mode, but if you’re not sure, you can set dark mode to automatically turn on at any time based on a schedule, such as every day from 7pm to 7am. Your location at sunset and sunrise.

Using dark mode on any phone is an easy and great looking way to save battery.

Organize your CNET home screen

Are you planning to publish a lot of new Android apps to the Google Play Store? Be prepared for a lot of icons cluttering your home screen with shortcuts every time you install something.

If you don’t want to, there is an easy way around this. Press and hold an empty area of ​​your home screen to[設定]Tap.[ホーム画面にアイコンを追加]or[ホーム画面に新しいアプリを追加]Find the option labeled something along the lines of and turn it off.

Presto! When you install a new app, the icon disappears from your home screen. You can drag app icons from the app drawer to add shortcuts, but they won’t appear on your home screen unless you want them.

Read more: Best Android Phones You Can Buy in 2022

Setting good night mode

If your phone routinely sits on your nightstand, you don’t want it to beep or buzz with every call, message, or Facebook alert. Android offers a silent mode that keeps the phone more or less silent during specified times. On some phones, this is also called downtime setting or quiet time.

[設定]>[サウンド](or[通知]) and[おやすみモード]Or look for similar names. If you can’t find it, use the search function built into the settings to find it.

This feature allows you to set a period of time during which digital noise is turned off. However, notifications received while Do Not Disturb was on are still waiting when I wake up. You can also create exceptions to allow repeat callers and favorite contacts to call you in general. turn it on. If someone calls you urgently, they probably want to keep calling.

Anyone who finds a lost or stolen Android smartphone[デバイスを探す]What is displayed after locking using

Jason Cipriani/CNET Be prepared in case you lose your phone

What could be worse than a lost or stolen phone? Just the knowledge that if you had turned on Google’s Find My Device feature, you could have tracked it down.

To set up a successful restore, you must: Open the Settings app,[デバイスを探す]Search forUsually in the Settings app[セキュリティ]section.

Or, if you have a Samsung device,[設定]>[生体認証とセキュリティ]>[モバイルを探す]You can use Samsung’s Find My Mobile service at

Once enabled, you can visit android.com/find from any PC or mobile device to sign in to your account. Samsung users can find their lost phone by visiting findmymobile.samsung.com.

Losing your phone is never a pleasant experience.

Angela Lang/CNET

If you’re having trouble with these settings, be sure to read our complete guide to finding your lost Android phone.

Assuming your phone is on and online, you should be able to see its location on the map. From there, you can ring it, lock it, set a lock screen note to tell whoever has it how to get it back, or worst case, wipe everything remotely .

Keep your phone up to date

It may seem obvious, but bugs and other issues that slow down your Android device can likely be fixed with a simple software update.

Make sure your device is connected to Wi-Fi before downloading and installing the latest software updates.

Then open the Settings application and type “update”. next,[ソフトウェア アップデート]or[システム アップデート]is displayed. Choose one. Then download the software, wait a few minutes and install it when ready. Your Android device will restart and install the latest available software updates.

Always update your phone with the latest software to avoid bugs and other issues.

Of course, there is still much more to learn about the new phone. If you have a smartphone with Android 12, there are some hidden features you should know. Plus, check out CNET’s list of the best cases for Samsung phones. Are you more of an Apple fan? There are also tips to improve the performance of your iPhone.

