Dell XPS 13 Plus Review: The Revolution Starts Here





Even the most successful designs eventually run their course. His XPS machines, clad in Dell metal and carbon, have looked pretty much the same over the years. Like Apple and his M2 Macbook Air, Dell has decided it’s time for a change.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is the first of a new breed. This machine breaks down the existing blueprint for a radically different all-metal design alongside the latest Intel 12th Gen processors.

Buy now from Dell

Dell XPS 13 Plus Review: What You Need to Know

For years, Dell’s XPS 13 series was pretty much the default choice for ultra-compact laptops unless you yearned for a MacBook instead. Its success was well deserved. The XPS 13 has consistently been light, compact, well-built, and without any serious drawbacks. Now, for 2022, the range will be refreshed with new models, new designs and new processors.

The first thing to point out is that the XPS 13 series has branched out. The base XPS 13 model uses Intel’s 12th generation low-power (15W or 9W) U-series chips, while the XPS 13 Plus devices use more powerful 28W P-series processors. The 13 Plus machine also gets a more radical makeover with an all-new design for the keyboard deck. Other than that, all the strengths of the XPS 13 remain, including a wide selection of specs, including an optional touchscreen, and a choice of Windows and Ubuntu as the OS.

Dell XPS 13 Plus review: price and competition

Prices start at $1,298 for machines with Intel Core i5 chips, 512 GB of storage, 8 GB of RAM, and Full HD non-touch panels. The 2,004-reviewed unit bumps up the specs to an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, 1TB of storage, 32GB of RAM, and a 3,840 x 2,400 touchscreen.

Other key upgrade options include an Intel Core i7-1280P chip (100+), a 3456 x 2160 OLED touchscreen (200 more than the FHD option), and Linux instead of Windows (100 less) . You can also choose a 2TB SSD and 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of RAM.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is the equivalent of the new M2 Apple MacBook Air. Slightly larger and heavier than the Dell (unless you opt for a 4K display), the Air is larger (13.6 inches) but has a lower resolution and no touch capabilities. Prices are about the same as Dell. The most powerful M2 chipset, 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB SSD is priced at $2,149, while the entry-level model is $1,249. In typical Apple fashion, the new Air has incredible battery life. It thumped 17 hours in our test.

Traditionally, lightweight laptops have meant smaller laptops, but not LG. The LG Gram 16 weighs 1.19kg, but the 16-inch he’s housed in a 2,560 x 1,600 display. Is there such a thing? In short, plastic. The all-plastic construction may sound jarring considering its metal-clad rivals, but the Gram 16 is tested to his MIL-STD 810G against impact and dust intrusion. At $1,549, it’s on par with machines from Dell and Apple.

Huawei’s MateBook 14s are great value even at list price, but at the time of writing, they’re available for just 900,400 off the regular RRP. The MateBook is a little bigger and heavier than the Dell and Apple machines, but it has a larger display, 14.2 inches, 2,520 x 1,680 3:2, and refreshable at 90Hz. Connectivity is also above average. There are full size HDMI and USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 USB ports and two USB-C ports.

The Acer 14-inch Swift X brings decent discrete graphics to the party in the form of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 4GB of VRAM. Also available is a 1TB SSD and a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor with 16GB of quad-channel RAM. That’s a lot of laptops under 1,100. The Full HD screen is very good, but the sound system is a bit weak. As a compact all-purpose machine, the 1.39kg Swift X actually beats it somewhat.

Dell XPS 13 Plus review: design and build quality

So far, the XPS 13 Plus is the most radical departure from the older XPS designs. His XPS 13, revamped at Alder Lake, is also covered in a new CNC-machined aluminum shell, but still recognizable as the previous generation. I wonder if Dell is hedging its bets in case the 13 Plus’ reaction isn’t entirely positive.

With the lid closed, the new XPS 13 Plus looks and feels almost like the old model. The aluminum lid and body are immune to twisting and bending. A sleek one-finger lid opens to reveal a screen that takes up 91.9% of the lid, and you’re instantly greeted by incredibly thin bezels (4mm on the sides, 5mm on the top and bottom) and a completely new keyboard design. be explained. .

For such a rugged machine, the 13 Plus is surprisingly light at just 1.23 kg (the OLED model is 300 g heavier) and extremely compact. Given the dimensions of 295 x 199 x 15.3mm, I’m not sure how a 13.4 inch laptop could be made smaller.

Unfortunately, Dell follows the trend of minimal physical connections. The two he has Thunderbolt 4 ports, but no USB-A, 3.5mm audio, HDMI or card reader. As a small concession for those of us who live and work in the real world, Dell bundles audio and USB-A adapters. But regardless, you’re going to need a good USB-C hub (like our favorite Anker PowerExpand 6).

You can put your new XPS back in without too much trouble, but you’re wasting your time. All soldered except for the SSD. Wireless communication is managed by an Intel AX211 card that supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

READ NEXT: Guide to the best USB-C hubs you can buy

Dell XPS 13 Plus review: keyboard, touchpad and webcam

The Dell XPS 13 Plus sets itself apart from the non-Plus stable with a new zero-lattice keyboard, capacitive touch bar, and invisible touchpad. Needless to say, all three features are very attractive.

The keyboard’s zero-grid design runs edge-to-edge, offering the largest possible keys for a laptop of this size, with absolutely no gaps between the keys. Above the keyboard are 15 constant-light symbols of the capacitive touch bar, which are shortcuts for common functions such as print screen, volume, and keyboard backlight. Pressing the Fn key replaces these 12 symbols with backlit F1 through F12 keys. Alternatively, you can use Fn-Lock to default to F-keys instead of symbols. Nothing under the keyboard. It’s just a full width sheet of glass.

So much for aesthetics, does it all work out? Yes, it is. The keyboard is a joy with plenty of travel and good action. The size of the keycaps (19mm square by my measurements) means that even the most sausage-fingered typist will have to press the correct keys most of the time. The capacitive buttons above the keyboard are also a true game changer. It’s faster and easier to tap the volume up or brightness down icon than searching through the crowded keycap icons.

The invisible touchpad takes some getting used to as there is no visual reference to where things start and end. Once you cross that bridge, it’s almost perfect. Smooth, tactile and quiet. The click action is fairly shallow, but very positive and clean.

There’s a power button with a built-in fingerprint reader in the upper-right corner of the keyboard, but my review device had the lid-to-power option enabled in the BIOS. As soon as you open your laptop, the Windows Hello IR camera scans your face and logs you in.

If you have a small problem with your keyboard, it’s the backlight. White backlighting can cause contrast issues, and the XPS 13 Plus is no exception. Backlighting is only useful in very dark environments. Thankfully, the black keycap markings are very readable in most lighting conditions, so you don’t need to use the backlight until it’s properly dimmed. to buy a model.

The 720p webcam actually faces down. The image quality is poor in anything but perfect light, and it’s still not great. Compared to the quality of the 1080p webcams on the new LG Gram 16 and Huawei MateBook 16s (both machines are cheaper than his XPS 13 Plus), Dell’s webcam is inexcusably subpar.

Buy now from Dell

Dell XPS 13 Plus review: display and audio

The 13.4-inch display, on the other hand, is a masterpiece. The 3,840 x 2,400 resolution offers a razor-sharp 337dpi pixel density, with peak brightness of an impressive 440cd/m2. With a contrast ratio of 1,953:1, the screen can produce up to 111.7% of the sRGB color gamut and 79.1% of DCI-P3. Colors are also accurate, with a delta E variance of just 1.3 for sRGB. If you have to pick a hole, Id point out that the refresh rate is only 60Hz.

Dell has packed four speakers into the 13 Plus. Two upward-facing tweeters and two downward-facing full-range drivers. Considering how thin the XPS 13 Plus is, the speaker system does a pretty good job. The average power output from the pink noise source is 83dB and the peak music volume is 87dB, both of which are abundant volumes measured at 1m (the system’s rated power output is 4W). The sound is structured, cohesive, and has bass. It’s a little loud at max volume, but at about 80% it’s loud enough for casual listening.

READ NEXT: Best PC Speakers

Dell XPS 13 Plus review: performance and battery life

The 12-core Core i7-1260P processor is one of the most power-efficient processors in the Alder Lake family, with 8 efficient cores and 4 performance cores, and a max turbo clock of 4.7GHz. , not lightweight. Our review unit’s 32 GB of quad-channel DDR5 RAM didn’t hurt our benchmark results either.

These results at least prove that the XPS 13 Plus with this spec is capable enough to handle most tasks on this side of workstation graphics wrangling or 4K video editing. A media benchmark score of 276 is double what you get from 11th Gen Intel processors like the Core i7-1195G7.

Obviously, this isn’t a gaming machine, but I was able to run a 2016 Doom reboot at 1,920 x 1,080 at a reliable 45-50 fps.

Its performance doesn’t come at the expense of battery life, either. For our usual testing, we set the screen brightness to 170cd/m2, disable the wireless connection, and run a video in VLC until the lights go out. To do. The XPS 13 Plus lasted 8 hours and 51 minutes, which isn’t bad at all for something with his 52Wh battery.

As usual, the M2 MacBook Air is much better than this, but by Windows (as opposed to Windows on ARM) standards, this isn’t really a bad score and you can get a full 1 with the keyboard without needing to recharge. Means it can be used for days. By the way, the included 60W USB-C charger is very small and lightweight.

The Samsung SSD in the XPS 13 Plus also performed well. Sequential read and write speeds hit 4,902MB/s and 2,416MB/s respectively.

Buy now from Dell

Dell XPS 13 Plus review: Verdict

If this is the future for Dell’s XPS family, go for it. The new keyboard deck design with hidden touchpad, huge keycaps and capacitive touch bar is much appreciated by me and the updated chassis design gives new life to his traditional XPS formula. blow in.

Put it all together with Intel’s 12th Gen CPU, a great touchscreen display and a powerful speaker system and Dell is a real winner. Battery life is middling, less than the M2 MacBook Air, but otherwise the best choice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.expertreviews.co.uk/laptops/1416590/dell-xps-13-plus-review The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos