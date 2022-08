Def Con Hacker Shows John Deeres Tractor Can Run Doom

The internet shows Doom can run on anything from cardboard boxes to Roombas to even a single keyboard key, and now John Deere tractors can be added to that list. Security researcher Sick Codes teamed up with Doom modder Skelegant to run the game on a John Deere tractor display and show off gameplay at his Def Con hacking conference in Las Vegas.

In the video posted by Sick Codes, you can see the game playing as a kind of transparent overlay on top of John Deere’s user interface (UI). The whole process took several months and involved jailbreaking the Linux system used in the John Deere 4240 tractor, according to Sick Codes. This version of his Doom is, of course, modified to take place in a cornfield where the player mows down enemies with a tractor.

Need some epic just-in-time help from NZ based doom modder @Skelegant. Since gzdoom was a mission, she used her DeHacked Doom to assist in this execution. Together, we teamed up to make this happen. she is amazingly talented. pic.twitter.com/OfVDMvRhzR

Sick.Codes (@sickcodes) August 14, 2022

But Sick Codes doesn’t just jailbreak tractors to run Doom. Wired reports that he also devised and presented a new jailbreak that would allow root access to tractor systems. This exploit could help a farmer get around a software block that prevents him from repairing a tractor on his own. This is what John Deere has been accused of in the past.

As Wired pointed out, Sick Codes was able to capture 1.5 GB worth of logs that dealers could use to identify and diagnose problems. But he also found a way to gain root access by soldering the controller directly to the tractor’s circuit board. Unfortunately, gaining root access isn’t that easy without the right equipment, but Sick Codes told Wired he could develop tools to make jailbreaking easier based on vulnerabilities. I’m talking

John Deeres’ technical grip on tractors doesn’t just prohibit repairs. Earlier this year, John Deere remotely locked equipment after Russians stole it from a Ukrainian farm. He also did the same on construction sites in China to comply with the country’s funding policy. In response to mounting pressure from politicians, John Deere announced in his March an initiative to make his software available to independent repair shops.

