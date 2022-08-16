Data and storage news from across Southeast Asia





Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, today launched the 2022 [email protected] Alibaba Cloud Global Startup Contest in Malaysia. The competition, in partnership with HandsProfit, a local operator of the Alibaba Cloud Innovation Center Kuala Lumpur (ACICKL), Malaysia, aims to drive digital transformation and innovation and attract technology startups through its network of investor ecosystems. It acts as a platform to unlock your potential. His one of Alibaba Group’s largest entrepreneurial contests, the Create @ Alibaba Cloud Startup Contest (CACSC), debuted locally in 2019. Called the Olympics of Technology Venture Capital globally, his CACSC covers dozens of countries and his just under 100 cities around the world. Over the years, the competition in Malaysia has benefited over 200 participants to facilitate their digital journey along with the industry exposure they need.

This year’s CACSC will focus on five major pillars: digital technology, food and beverage technology, agrotech, blockchain and industrial revolution 4.0. In line with Alibaba Cloud’s long-term commitment to building a sustainable ecosystem for start-ups, the contest encourages participants to reach out to project-ready funders and investors as well as Alibaba’s broad business ecosystem. Provides access to systems and resources, best digital business practices of Alibaba Group.

Kun Huang, general manager of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Malaysia, said in his speech that Alibaba Cloud is excited to develop more local talents and further help Malaysia strengthen its digital talents training. I said yes.

Mr. Kun Huang, General Manager of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Malaysia, said that as a global ecosystem builder, the competition fosters outstanding and up-and-coming local talents and promotes them as leading business leaders and venture capitalists. I am very much looking forward to connecting. With this initiative, we will continue to push the growth of Malaysian tech startups to the next level.

YBrs TS Mahadhir Aziz, CEO of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), said CACSC’s vision and mission is a national strategy to accelerate Malaysia’s digital economy and enable local start-ups to become global champions. He said it was consistent with the Malaysia Digital initiative. Startups have the potential to shape the future landscape of the digital economy. Driving the growth and development of digital startups is to foster a progressive and sustainable digital economy ecosystem. CACSC, in conjunction with the efforts of MDEC and, by extension, the Malaysian government, seeks to nurture his ecosystem of thriving digital startups and create a progressive, inclusive and sustainable digital economy, he added. I was. Alibaba has access to his cloud ecosystem to provide valuable opportunities to grow his business, including mentorship programs and workshops with experts from various industries as part of his role in creating a sustainable pool of digital talent. Gain insight, experience and resources.

My Lives Global Capital Chairman and Founder Andrew Thu said: “I am very honored to participate in the [email protected] Cloud Global Startup Contest for the third time. I strongly believe that digitalization is the way forward for the country.” We hope to help entrepreneurs sharpen their business ideas and gain valuable brand recognition on the international stage. This fosters the next generation of entrepreneurs in line with our tagline Create Infinite Possibilities. .

(From left to right) Datuk Parmjit Singh, CEO of Asia Pacific Institute of Technology; Andrew Thu, Managing Director of Handsprofit Sdn Bhd; Datuk Lim Wern Siang, CEO of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation; CEO (MDEC), YBrs TS Mahadhir Aziz, General Manager of Malaysia, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, Kun Huang and Head of Marketing Malaysia, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, Yilan Zhuang co-host 2022 [email protected] Alibaba Cloud Global Startup Contest at Asia Pacific Institute of Technology (APU).

2022 [email protected] Alibaba Cloud registration opened. For contest details, please visit https://www.createstartupcontest.com.

