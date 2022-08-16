Inspur Hosts OCP China Day Tech Summit





SAN JOSE, Calif., August 15, 2022 — On August 10, OCP China Day 2022 was held in Beijing, hosted by the Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) and hosted by Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider. did. Using innovative approaches of global collaboration and addressing key issues of sustainability in data center infrastructure, open computing is becoming the innovation anchor for the data center. OCP China Day is Asia’s largest annual technology summit, offering the broadest open computing coverage. Celebrating its 4th anniversary, nearly 1,000 of his IT engineers and data center professionals are participating.

Themed “Open Forward: Green, Convergence, Empowering”, this year’s summit includes OCP Foundation, Inspur Information, Intel, Meta, Samsung, Western Digital, Enflame, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Alibaba Cloud, Baidu, Tencent Cloud, Tsinghua We invite universities and others to discuss topics such as data center infrastructure innovation, sustainable development, and industrial ecosystems.

Driving Data Center Sustainability with Green Technology

Steve Helvie, Vice President of Channels at OCP, said: “Open source hardware designed and validated by a wide range of experts gives confidence to the companies that buy and deploy these devices. Efficient hardware designs within the community that can reduce their carbon footprint Helping build confidence in data center sustainability.In the future, community research projects in heat reuse, cooling environments, and other areas will further increase confidence in data center infrastructure innovations. It will happen.”

As the data center emerges as a new type of infrastructure, the sustainability of the data center, including the use of renewable energy, recycling, heat reuse, and the use of liquid cooling technology to reduce water consumption. Gender concerns are on the rise. As a result, achieving a greener carbon footprint is one of OCP’s top research priorities.

The newly formed Cooling Environments Project is the OCP’s largest cross-industry collaboration to date, bringing together multiple companies and industry representatives to shine a spotlight on innovations in liquid cooling technology for data centers. This project integrates five sub-projects including Advanced Cooling Solutions (ACS) and Advanced Cooling Facilities (ACF). Examples include ACS Cold Plate Subproject, ACS Door Heat Exchanger Subproject, ACS Immersion Subproject, and Waste Heat Reclamation Subproject. The goal is to standardize the aforementioned subprojects and physical interfaces through cross projects. Coordinate different data center cooling methods to accelerate data center innovation.

Rapidly expanding data center sizes are putting new pressure on global sustainability, according to William Chen, director of product planning for server division at Inspur Information. As a result, sustainability has become an absolute imperative, requiring data centers to adopt and promote new technologies to reduce their environmental impact. A variety of solutions, such as liquid cooling innovations, improved data center layouts, and the use of clean energy, can help reduce energy consumption and overall environmental impact.

In addition to actively participating in OCP’s Cooling Environments Project, many community members also contribute to data center sustainability. For example, Inspur Information advocated an enterprise-level strategy of “All in Liquid Cooling” and built Asia’s largest liquid cooling data center production and R&D base. The company’s four product series include general-purpose servers, high-density servers, rack servers, and AI servers, all of which support cold plate cooling.

Accelerating data center innovation through global collaboration

The Open Compute Project has created a new global collaboration model that removes technological barriers and accelerates hardware innovation faster than ever before.

Hou Zhenyu, corporate vice president of Baidu ABC Cloud Business Group, said that as data centers move to centralization and expansion, IT infrastructure faces greater challenges in terms of performance, power consumption and deployment. points out. Open computing transforms data center equipment design standards from closed source to open source, accelerates the implementation of new technologies, and builds green data centers through the sharing of IT infrastructure, including products, specifications, and intellectual property. and is committed to promoting efficient development. .

With over a decade of development, OCP’s innovations now cover all aspects of data center design, development and management. This includes heterogeneous computing, edge computing, and other forward-looking technologies. The newly announced Open Rack 3.0 specification further improves on space usage, weight capacity, power and support for liquid cooling. The ORv3 connector design allows for blind insertion, allowing servers to be added directly to the liquid cooling manifold when added to the rack. In the field of high-speed network communications, the OCP Mezz (NIC) specification has become the industry standard for his I/O options, and SONIC/SAI has mass commercial deployments in the Internet, telecommunications and other industries. His OAM specification for Domain-Specific Architecture Design (DSA), which supports standardized access to multiple AI chips, can meet the explosive growth in demand for AI accelerators worldwide. On the other hand, the BoW specification for Chiplet interconnect allows chip makers to mix and match chips using different chips. Manufacturing techniques that enable high-performance chip designs at various process steps. The DC-SCM standard (Data Center Security Control Management Module) defines a security control management module that is separate from the motherboard, enabling separation of computing and security management units, allowing further simplification of motherboard design.

Dr. Weifeng Zhang, Chief Scientist of Heterogeneous Computing at Alibaba Cloud, pointed out that there has been a clear trend in recent years to decouple computing system architectures to offset the slowdown of Moore’s Law. With continuous advances in chip and interconnect technology, interoperability between computing devices has become the key to the sustainable development of computing in the future.

Open hardware, open software, and layered decoupling of hardware and software are emerging as prominent trends in data center development. This has led vendors to move from a closed, proprietary mindset to one that emphasizes open source and collaboration. This openness gives more companies the opportunity to contribute to data center infrastructure innovation and generate more innovative ideas through global collaboration.

Traditional Industries Adopt Open Computing to Protect the Environment

Open computing promotes standardization and ecosystem building by enabling open collaboration to build consensus and deliver infrastructure to open source specifications. This will facilitate the rapid application of more innovative technologies. This industrial ecosystem will enable hyperscale data centers to apply open computing technologies on a large scale, prompting industry users and even SMEs to start deploying cutting-edge solutions based on open computing. increase.

Open computing is accelerating the expansion of the Internet into other industries such as communications, finance, gaming, healthcare, and automotive manufacturing. Omdia expects the non-internet industry’s market share in open computing to grow from 10.5% in 2020. By 2025, it will be 21.9%.

Our unique technological edge, clever design thinking, and open computing ecosystem collaboration push the boundaries of data center innovation and enable more technologies to converge. In the future, global collaboration and co-innovation around open computing will drive further progress in the data center while addressing global issues such as carbon emissions.

About Inspur

Inspur Information is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing and AI solutions. It is the second largest server manufacturer in the world. Through engineering and innovation, Inspur Information provides cutting-edge computing hardware designs and a wide range of products that serve critical technology areas such as open computing, cloud data centers, AI and deep learning. Purpose-built, performance-optimized, world-class solutions to help customers tackle specific workloads and real-world challenges.

Source: Inspar

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hpcwire.com/off-the-wire/inspur-organizes-ocp-china-day-tech-summit/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos