Google’s Pixel 6 Pro is more affordable than ever at $649





Here’s your chance to grab a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro at their lowest prices. The 6.4-inch Pixel 6 is $100 off and costs $499 when unlocked at Amazon, Best Buy, or the Google store. The pricier Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch display, a higher-res screen, more RAM, and most notably a telephoto lens with a 4x optical zoom on the back, which many flagship phones do. It’s usually $899, but you can get it for $649 on Amazon, Best Buy, or the Google store. To put the price in context, this is $50 more than the Prime Day price.

These phones are also available at Target. If you’re lucky, you might find a Pixel 6 Pro at a particularly good price in your local store. Some Reddit users have found the Pixel 6 Pro for just $270 in clearance. Others found it for $449. Don’t expect these deals, but it doesn’t hurt to stop by and check things out.

google pixel 6 pro

Google’s flagship Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch display and three rear cameras, including a good telephoto/zoom lens. The company’s Tensor chip enables a variety of new software features, including Magic Eraser and greatly improved voice dictation capabilities.

google pixel 6

Google’s lower-priced Pixel 6 has the same Tensor processor and 50-megapixel primary camera as the Pixel 6 Pro, but has a smaller (flat) display and lacks a dedicated telephoto camera. But you can get much of the same experience in a more affordable and manageable form factor.

The Pixel 7 series phones are on the horizon for tech reveals this fall, so keep that in mind if you’re considering buying a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. You shouldn’t be paying more than this bargain price for either phone. But a year after launch, they’re still great value in terms of specs and camera performance. And if you’re eyeing the $499 Pixel 6, paying $50 more is a good deal over the new Pixel 6A, which normally retails for $449. Please read our review.

Image: Nintendo

Nintendo recently released the latest batch of remastered tracks as paid DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. In fact, this is a surprisingly long tail of support given that it’s his 2017 re-release of his Wii U version of the original that launched in 2014. If for some reason you don’t own the game yet, you can: Get the digital or physical version for him for $39.99.

Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales/The Verge

If you’re looking for a high-end gaming and creator laptop, Best Buy has the latest Gigabyte Aero 16 at a special today only price. Normally $2,349.99, but you can buy it for $1,399.99. Such specs are not found in other similarly priced laptops. Starting with the display, it just keeps getting better, with a 16-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio 4K OLED panel (3840 x 2400). The processor is an Intels Core i7-12700H with an Nvidias RTX 3070 Ti graphics chip, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Ports are lacking, with only a headphone jack, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a USB-C 2.3 Gen 2 port, but HDMI, an Ethernet port, a Mini DisplayPort, and a USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 port. However, you’re giving up one of the USB-C ports.

gb aero 16

This configuration of Gigabytes 16-inch Aero laptop includes a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and an RTX 3070 Ti for solid gaming performance.

My colleague Monica Chin reviewed a higher-end and more expensive version of the Aero 16, and I expect many of the same strengths and weaknesses to carry over to this more affordable version. don’t expect too much. It may not be the coolest, quietest rig in the room you plan to use. But given the price, this seems like a great value in terms of power and specs. Read our full review please

If you own a gaming PC (or perhaps a Steam deck), you should consider shelling out at least $30 for the latest Humble bundle batch of games. Pay that amount and you’ll get 10 Resident Evil games and a 50% off coupon to get Resident Evil Village. I don’t know much about you, but I like to stock up on spooky games before Halloween. Donations to this bundle will provide relief for the people of Ukraine during the humanitarian crisis. The earbuds, which have wingtips to keep them snug during strenuous physical activity and active noise cancellation to help you focus on your audio, are still $20 off on Amazon. is a dollar. Please read our review. Eneba sells the digital version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC (Steam) for $43.87, which is well below his regular $59.99 cost. Note that the price can fluctuate by a few dollars depending on when you confirm the deal. You may need to switch the site’s region to display your local currency.sign up for newsletter

Subscribe to get the best Verge-approved technical information of the week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/good-deals/2022/8/15/23306130/google-pixel-6-pro-mario-kart-8-nintendo-switch-gigabyte-aero-gaming-laptop-deal-sale The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos