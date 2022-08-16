Android 13 rolls out to Google Pixel phones





What you need to know Google has released Android 13 stable for Pixel phones. The latest Android version is also available at the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). .

Google has been grooming for prime time on Android 13 since releasing its first public beta back in April, and today the stable version is finally available to the general public.

Android 13 is coming to Pixel devices starting today in conjunction with its official release to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). Later this year, many of the best Android phones outside the Pixel family will launch, including Samsung, Asus, HMD Global, iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo and Xiaomi. more.

The latest version of Android is a modest upgrade from Android 12. This means no major new features, but a few tweaks here and there. The most notable improvements are the extension of Material You’s app color themes to third-party apps, app-level language settings, improved privacy controls, and improved multitasking capabilities.

Android 13’s enhanced color scheme matches wallpaper selections in all third-party apps. Previously, app color themes only supported Google apps, so Material You seemed like a half-hearted style improvement. The latest update brings, as Google says, “a more cohesive and uniquely styled home screen” (opens in a new tab).

(Image credit: Google)

Another big change in Android 13 is the ability to set the language for individual apps. This means you can now easily change the language within your app without affecting the system level. Useful if you speak two different languages.

There’s also a private photo picker that lets you choose which photos to share with the app, so you don’t have to expose your entire media library. Android 13 also protects the clipboard from unauthorized access. Additionally, you can prevent the app from sending unwanted notifications by configuring this setting immediately after download.

(Image credit: Google)

Android 13 uses spatial audio to provide an “immersive listening experience on your Android phone or tablet” if it supports headphones that support head tracking.

You can even stream messaging apps to your Chromebook, so you can respond to chats sent to your phone without interrupting your workflow. This feature supports many of the best messaging apps such as Google Messages.

Soon you’ll be able to copy text and media from your Android phone and easily paste it to another device. But that’s not the only multitasking feature available in Android 13. The tablet taskbar has been updated to allow you to drag and drop any app in your library into split screen mode.

(Image credit: Google)

Android 13 is also heavily invested in large screens, expanding on the features introduced in Android 12L to improve the user experience on large screen devices such as tablets and foldable phones.

Elsewhere, you get support for Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) audio. This ensures high fidelity audio without sacrificing battery life. The OS also introduces an updated media player tailored to current music playback, more bedtime mode customizations, and better distinction between palm and stylus his pen registers on tablets.

While this year’s release isn’t big on marquee features, Google has made some nifty tweaks to Material You to improve privacy and security features.

