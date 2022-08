Bill Gates’ Nuclear Power Company TerraPower Raises $750 Million

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and chair of the Gates Foundation, attends the morning session of the Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference on July 8, 2022 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Kevin Deitch | Getty Images

Bill Gates’ nuclear innovation firm TerraPower announced Monday that it has secured at least $750 million in new funding.

The funding was co-led by Gates and SK. Gates is the founder and chairman of TerraPower. SK, one of South Korea’s largest energy providers, has invested $250 million.

According to a TerraPower statement, the funds will be used to develop innovations in nuclear energy technology and nuclear medicine.

Chris Levesque, CEO of TerraPower, said in a statement, “Whether we’re tackling climate change with carbon-free advanced nuclear energy or fighting cancer with nuclear isotopes, our team has technology solutions. has been developed, attracting the attention of investors around the world.

Nuclear energy is undergoing a renaissance because the energy produced by nuclear reactors does not emit greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change. But there is long-lasting nuclear waste that must be stored carefully.

A performance by the artist of the sodium nuclear power plant.

Photo courtesy of TerraPower

TerraPower’s efforts

TerraPower is working with GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, a division of General Electric, to commercialize the sodium system. This includes reactors that are smaller than conventional reactors used in the United States and a molten salt energy storage system that allows microreactors to increase energy output for short periods of time when needed.

TerraPower is currently working to demonstrate sodium reactor technology at a soon-to-be-commissioned coal-fired power plant in Wyoming. The project is part of the US Department of Energy’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP) in partnership with the federal government.

TerraPower also hopes to commercialize a type of molten salt reactor technology that can be used to provide carbon-free energy to heavy industry operations such as water treatment plants, chemical treaters and heavy industry users. The company is building a traveling-wave reactor that he says will use mined uranium 30 times more efficiently, significantly reducing nuclear waste.

The company also hopes to help treat cancer with its TerraPower Isotopes program.

Small doses of radioactive substances can help treat certain cancers. One such radioactive substance, actinium-225, can be used to treat prostate cancer, lymphoma, melanoma, and other cancers. TerraPower is working to innovate the process of extracting the Thorium-229 needed to create Actinium-225 from Uranium-233 sources controlled by the Department of Energy.

There is currently not enough actinium-225 to meet demand, so TerraPower says it will use its “unique access” to actinium-225 to provide the isotope to the pharmaceutical industry.

