The rise of home diagnostics and proactive self-care





Marga Romo of Essentra Packaging explores the growing demand for home diagnostics and the role of packaging.

A rapidly growing number of global consumers are becoming concerned and in control of their health and well-being. A recent Global Health & Wellness survey of 17 markets conducted by NielsenIQ reported that 48% of global consumers make positive health and wellness choices on a regular basis.[1]And these health-conscious consumers are driving tremendous growth in the over-the-counter home diagnostics market.

The home care and testing market is giving consumers more control over their daily health. Conveniently and affordably purchased over-the-counter or online, test kits provide rapid results without the need for traditional referrals and often a lab. The process is discreet, personalized and quick.

Home testing kits can be used to detect a variety of conditions, including infections, health problems, allergies, deficiencies, pregnancy, and substance abuse. Test kits range from cassettes and midstream applications to strips, test panels and dip cards, all designed with ease of use and affordability in mind.

Home Diagnostics Market Insider 2021-2031[2]A report compiled by Transparency Market Research reveals that the most widely used home diagnostic device is the glucose monitoring kit. The surge in the number of adults with diabetes undoubtedly contributes to the continued growth of this market segment. Worldwide, 537 million adults have diabetes, according to the International Diabetes Federation, and this figure is expected to rise to 783 million by 2045.[3]

Glucose test kits dominate the market, but after the COVID-19 pandemic there has been a notable shift in the use of wider home diagnostics. Not only has the pandemic led to a surge in demand for COVID-19 home test kits, but global lockdown restrictions have reduced access to traditional healthcare services, increasing the need to manage personal health and wellness. More and more people are interested. These factors combined to accelerate the growth of the market. FutureWise Market Research & Consulting now forecasts over 5% growth by 2028, with a projected market value of he $7.6 billion.[4]

Despite its significant growth, the market faces several challenges. There is a growing demand for equitable access to diagnostics. According to Fact.MR, an ESOMAR-accredited market research firm, the US accounts for 40% of the industry’s market revenue, while European markets are booming in the UK, France and Germany.[5]However, the industry has yet to successfully penetrate lower and middle income countries. Limited access to diagnostic equipment exposes the most vulnerable to risks associated with pandemics and other infectious diseases. The Lancet Commission on Diagnostics, Transforming Access to Diagnostics, reveals that 47% of the global population has little or no access to diagnostics. We estimate that prioritizing diagnostic use in low- to middle-income countries (LMICs) could avert approximately 1.1 million premature deaths annually.[6]

While improvements have been made for some viruses, such as HIV and Zika, some complications remain for point-of-care (POC) and home testing device manufacturers in certain regions. With little willingness to invest in LMIC diagnostics, financial barriers are a concern for vulnerable populations, exacerbated by supply chain, logistical, and geographic challenges. Diagnostic technology may need to evolve further to meet the demands of specific locations.

Quality assurance prevents the use of POCs and home test kits in some LMICs, so greater clarity in this area would be of immense benefit to brands, manufacturers and end users alike. . Smart packaging solutions such as track-and-trace, RFID and QR code technology help improve inventory management and quality control systems. Incorporating lighter weight alternative materials into the packaging design of diagnostic devices helps reduce size and weight, making the product easier to transport and store. Carton packs are particularly useful because they are lightweight and can be configured to incorporate built-in crumpling zones and tamper-resistant security features. There is no need to use plastic while keeping sustainability and recyclability in mind.

Of course, the challenges are not limited to low- and middle-income countries. The global diagnostics market is subject to the complex regulatory framework of the pharmaceutical industry. Regulations vary from country to country, so product compliance, quality assurance, and product efficacy must be clearly demonstrated. Innovative product packaging such as foldout leaflets and mini booklets provide the space needed to communicate regulatory information such as the new European UDI system and product serialization details. Flexible printing technologies can easily accommodate these requirements, and digital printing also allows brands to customize and personalize the messages that appear on packaging, enhancing engagement with patients and consumers.

A NielsonIQ wellness study found that consumers associate environmental responsibility with personal well-being. Deloitte’s Sustainable Consumer Survey reveals that 85% of UK consumers consider sustainability among their lifestyle choices.[7]Single-use plastics and product lifecycles continue to plague consumers. To address this, manufacturers of diagnostic devices must balance public health protection and infection control with responsible environmental and sustainable practices. These can be at odds, which is why the industry is taking a very proactive approach to reducing its environmental impact across its broader activities. Manufacturers are continuously working to reduce emissions, optimize resource use and improve internal waste management. Diagnostic equipment packaging is also changing to address environmental concerns. For example, plastic fixtures are being replaced with textile alternatives, allowing consumers to manage their household waste. Brands must demonstrate these eco-friendly credentials to keep up with the growing number of eco-conscious consumers.

According to global management consulting firm McKinsey, the global wellness market is valued at approximately $1.5 trillion.[8]Using at-home diagnostics to help consumers manage and understand their health requirements will inevitably contribute to the evolution of global healthcare. Consumers can receive faster diagnosis, make informed choices, and effectively manage their overall physical and mental health. Clinicians and providers can more easily screen patients, identify potential problems early, and optimize treatment plans. The growing trend towards proactive self-care not only provides economic benefits to the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, but also has the power to transform and save lives through the widespread use of POC and home diagnostics. increase.

[1]https://nielseniq.com/global/en/insights/report/2021/an-inside-look-into-the-2021-global-consumer-health-and-wellness-revolution/#chapter-1

[2]https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/home-diagnostics-market.html

[3]https://www.idf.org/aboutdiabetes/what-is-diabetes/facts-figures.html

[4]https://www.futurewiseresearch.com/healthcare-market-research/At-Home-Diagnostics/181

[5]https://www.factmr.com/report/1892/home-diagnostics-market

[6]https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)00673-5/fulltext

[7]https://www2.deloitte.com/uk/en/pages/consumer-business/articles/sustainable-consumer.html

[8]https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/consumer-packaged-goods/our-insights/feeling-good-the-future-of-the-1-5-trillion-wellness-market

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/Medtech-Diagnostics-Insights/the-rise-of-home-diagnostics-and-proactive-self-care/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos