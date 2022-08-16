Tech Policy Conference Panelists Address Federal Privacy, Antitrust Challenges: Broadband Breakfast





ASPEN, Colorado, Aug. 15, 2022 – University officials Monday expressed concern over antitrust legislation introduced in Congress that would prevent companies from prioritizing their products on platforms, saying the law could lead to specific companies, and did not show that it would benefit consumers.

The American Innovation and Choice Online Act, S.2992, currently before the Senate and intended to prohibit discrimination against third-party products on host platforms, effectively narrows down the number of companies affected and We define target companies by value. A problematic law, according to some scholars.

“I think it would be very difficult to single out a specific company…The specific rule was stated by Judy Chevalier, a professor of financial economics at Yale University, at the TPI Aspen Forum on Monday.

She added that it’s hard to imagine what the principle would be that private-label Band-Aids would be a bad idea at Amazon but a good idea at Walmart. can be applied to Amazon in ways that could be construed to limit its ability to

“So far, it’s not very convincing that this behavior has harmed consumers,” she continued. So I find it problematic to single out a particular company in this crude fashion.

Dennis Carlton, an economics professor at the University of Chicago Business School, said the law worries him because of its impact on innovation, which targets certain industries more than others.

“The tech industry is changing rapidly, and every time they set or attempt to regulate a rapidly changing industry, it is very difficult for regulators to keep track of what is happening. Yes, it slows down innovation.

Innovation is one of the powerful ways to improve products and living standards. Any attempt to target specific industries, to make exceptions to others without an economic standard, or to show that this creates benefits rather than harms makes me very nervous. is nervous. ”

Similar sentiments were expressed at a panel at Broadband Breakfast in March, where the association representing big tech companies accused Amy of unfairly targeting certain online platforms and excluding large retailers. Condemned the legislation introduced by Senator Klobuchar (D-Minnesota).

The bill is picking winners and losers very carefully, said Arthur Sidney, vice president of public policy for the Computer and Communications Industry Association, which includes members such as Amazon, Google and Facebook.

State AG intervenes in privacy law

At a separate panel at the forum on Monday, attorneys general from Colorado and Nebraska discussed the current state of privacy law at both the state and federal levels.

The U.S. Data Privacy Protection Act (HR 8152), introduced in June, passed House action last month on the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The proposed bill would provide protections for Americans against discriminatory uses of data, require covered entities to minimize the data they collect, and ensure customers don’t have to pay for privacy. .

Although his state has passed blanket privacy laws, Colorado AG Phil Weiser said he is pragmatic about federal law.

If federal law is as good and strong as the one we worked on in Colorado, I believe that law will get ahead of Colorado as long as the state’s AG has the authority to enforce federal law. Satisfied, he said. Having this model is important to me. Because we can imagine a world where the federal government isn’t involved in aggressive policing, and states can pick up the slack.

Before the law was introduced, some experts feared enacting a number of different state privacy laws would hurt small businesses that operate across multiple states. rice field. One attorney pointed out that the more companies have to wait for a uniform federal law, the greater the compliance burden.

In fact, two California Democrats, Anna Eshu and Nanette Barragan, were concerned that such a federal law would override state law. Eshoo proposed a clause that would allow states to add a privacy clause on top of the federal standard, which was not included in the bill’s markup.

“If you have multiple standards, we have to solve the problem. This is a question of what I call interoperability or harmonization. Different state laws enforce them.” Instead of looking at how compliance is possible: “You can comply with either Colorado law or California law, but not both.”

Nebraska AG Doug Peterson said that with the privacy proposal not passed in Congress, states are taking a wait-and-see approach, including observing how states, including Colorado, comply with their own laws. said to be taking

