Is Google laying off an employee?Company warns workers “There will be blood on the streets” | Technology News





New Delhi: Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently said the company has too many employees but not enough jobs. He also advised employees to work more efficiently, improve their products and focus on ways to help customers. doing.

Some Google executives have warned employees to show results or prepare for “bloodshed on the streets,” according to the report. Managers basically implied that employees should prepare for layoffs if they don’t improve their performance. said it depends.Read more: Dominos India reveals after photo of mop hanging over tray of pizza dough goes viral

According to the publication, Google Cloud sales leaders have threatened Google employees to take a “holistic survey of sales productivity and productivity in general” to ensure better results next quarter. If you don’t have it, they warn you, “Don’t look for it because it’s bleeding.” street. READ MORE: Independence Day 2022: Anand Mahindra tweets photo of elderly couple holding flag as post goes viral

Things have been going wrong at Google for quite some time. A month ago, the tech giant announced a hiring freeze due to the ongoing economic slowdown. At the time, Google hadn’t officially discussed the layoffs, but employees were concerned. This is also due to some other big tech companies such as Netflix and Microsoft. Microsoft recently laid off nearly 2,000 employees, presumably as a cost-cutting measure.

Last month, Google CEO Eric Schmidt told employees to be more productive and asked for suggestions on how to get “better results faster.” “There is a legitimate concern that our overall productivity is not as good as it should be for our headcount,” Pichai said.

Google recently paused hiring for two weeks to review its workforce and determine its next course of action. The employment freeze was later extended by the company.

