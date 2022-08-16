Android 13 released today for Google Pixel phones





Today, after months of developer previews and beta releases, Google is releasing Android 13 for Google Pixel phones. This is an update that polishes off the many changes that Android 12 brought while introducing small and useful features across the board aimed at improving privacy, security, and usability. Alongside the update, the company also announced that his Android 13 source code is now available on his AOSP.

What’s new in Android 13

Android 13 has many new features, many of which are small, incremental improvements. Overall there are many smaller improvements related to different elements of the Android system, so here are some of our favorites.

App notification request

Apps can no longer send notifications without asking and must request notification permission. If you don’t want to receive notifications, you can deny access to the app to reduce the chance of unwanted spam. But beware of apps that deny notification permissions.

App language setting

For potentially multilingual users, app language settings can be a great addition to use with Android 13. You can select specific languages ​​for specific apps only. For example, let’s say your native language is German and your mobile phone is German. However, the translation of the application into German may be funny or incorrect. It may be easier and more likely to get correct translations if you set the language of the app to another language you understand.

Copy and paste images, text, videos, and URLs to your tablet

You can now copy and paste content such as images, text, videos, and URLs to your tablet. This can be used to create photos or simply transfer URLs from one device to another quickly and easily.

New media controls

Android 13 has some important updates for media controls. These media controls sit between the quick settings menu and notification panel, but the widgets themselves are larger. It also now displays a wavy progress bar. cool!

More granular permissions for accessing media files

Currently, all applications on Android devices can access files on the phone’s storage with READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE permission. However, this permission allows the app to access any kind of media files on your storage. For example, an audio player app can use this permission to access photos, which is completely unnecessary, but Google changed this in Android 13 by introducing his three new permissions. I’m here.

READ_MEDIA_IMAGES (for images and photos)READ_MEDIA_VIDEO (for videos)READ_MEDIA_AUDIO (for audio files)

If a particular application requires access to multiple media file types, it will present a single dialog to grant both permissions:

More Material You Color Options

Android 13 adds some new color and theme options to the Wallpaper & style app on Pixel devices. You can now choose from 4 pages of wallpaper colors and base colors, bringing the total number of wallpaper colors and base colors to 16. In contrast, the Wallpapers & Styles app previously offered only four colors each.

Photo picker API

The new Photo Picker API is an extension of Google’s existing document picker. It works by leveraging the Android system to select documents on your device and selectively share them with the app you’re using. The app does not have wider storage access to files on the device itself. In this way, apps can access your phone’s photos and videos, but not the rest of your phone broadly. increase.

Anything else new?

The above are not the only new features, but some of our favorite features so far. We document everything you can expect in Android 13, covering everything we found in each beta and developer preview.

Which Google Pixel phones will upgrade to Android 13? Google Pixel 4/4 XLGoogle Pixel 4a/4a 5GGoogle Pixel 5/5a 5GGoogle Pixel 6/6 Pro/6a

If for some reason you don’t receive the update after the rollout has begun, or if you don’t want to wait for Google to roll out the update, you can install it manually. If you’ve unlocked your device’s bootloader, you can manually install an OTA or factory image for your device, or you can use Google’s web-based Android Flash Tool to automate the process. Either way, you can download the Android 13 image for your device and then install it.

When will the Android 13 update be available for other phones?

Google’s major OEM partners already have pre-release access to the source code, so engineers have already started the process of forking the OS to add custom features and UI tweaks. His smaller OEMs, independent developers, and other entities without pre-release access can today take a look at the Android 13 source code and analyze or rebase their work based on the new release. Unfortunately, we are unable to provide a definite timeline for when all OEMs will release Android 13 updates for their devices, but based on whether a beta update is already available, we will be updating soon. We can list some of the devices we think are available.

Below are devices that have received an Android 13 developer preview or public beta release and are expected to get stable updates soon.

Samsung Galaxy S22/S22 Plus/S22 UltraOnePlus 10 ProAsus Zenfone 8Lenovo Tab P12 ProNokia X20OPPO Find X5/Find X5 Pro/Find NRealme GT 2 ProSharp Aquos Sense6Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5GVivo X80 SeriesXiaomi 12/12 Pro/Pad 5ZTE Axon 40 Ultra

Of course, we don’t know exactly how close each OEM is to releasing stable updates for these devices, but we do know they are very close.

As usual, Samsung is doing its own thing. The company announced his One UI 5 beta some time ago, but then randomly dropped the beta without any warning in some countries. His first One UI 5 beta has a lot of cool changes outlined in our hands-on.

In a Google announcement, the company said devices such as Samsung Galaxy, Asus, HMD (Nokia phone), iQOO, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo and Xiaomi will receive the update later this year. is confirming. , though it’s unclear if that refers to stable updates or beta releases.

Looking ahead to Android 14 and beyond

With this release, Google sets its sights on Android 14 and beyond. Other than the fact that its codename appears to be “Upside Down Cake”, we really don’t know what to expect. It’s not yet clear if the company is working on an interim release of Android 12L, but we’ll have to wait and see.

