BBC R&D completes 5G test at Commonwealth Games News





BBC R&D successfully served images from Birmingham during the Commonwealth Games using a standalone private 5G network.

Since the Olympics is a major event attended by many public users of mobile networks, BBC R&D saw an opportunity to test using private networks to provide a more robust signal. We have also successfully moved between separate cells on the same 5G private network and between private and public networks, albeit with performance differences.

Most of the technology used has been tried and tested, but the experiment was aimed at doing this in a large-scale environment and learning more about the regulatory issues at hand. have used this technology in their production environment and were able to improve upload bandwidth by approximately 40/60 compared to public networks.

Another key area of ​​innovation is regulation, and BBC R&D was interested in the feasibility of using the 5G spectrum for a short period of time, rather than holding a license for several years. Especially if there are no regulatory issues, production can be set up in just one hour.

The team worked with BT to provide the network and backhaul, and Mobile Viewpoint, a subsidiary of Vislink, to provide the technology to encode and manage the video stream over the network. Two of his 5G cells have been installed at Birmingham City Hall for testing.

Ian Wagdin, senior technology transfer manager at the BBC, explains: The One Show (27/07/22) became the first program to cover Queens’ baton his relay arriving in Birmingham using this kind of technology on a large scale. It can overwhelm normal networks.

There were two live cameras with mobile viewpoint units that grabbed the video feed and connected to a dedicated 5G network. The network provided by BT was on a dedicated spectrum centered around 4050 MHz. This allowed us to configure the network to prioritize uplink traffic, which is typical in production environments, while public networks tend to support downlink-intensive applications.

He added: Another important aspect of this trial is the lack of production equipment on site. The signal passed through his 5G network and was backhauled to a Mobile Viewpoint decoder in the master control room in London. At this point he has the two cameras synced so he can intercut as needed.

This option can be removed if latency is more important than synchronization. From there the output is decoded and sent to the gallery you want to use your camera with. This is either The One Show in London, BBC Sport in Salford, or the Nations and Regions galleries across the UK.

