Oracle Surpasses Google, Microsoft, and AWS in Cloud Region





As major cloud infrastructure providers invest lavishly in building global availability at scale, a thorny cloud startup named Oracle has more clouds than iconic hyperscalers Amazon, Microsoft, and Google. It looks like you have a region.

In a comparison likely to traumatically confuse apples-and-oranges experts, we examined the websites of these four cloud providers and found that their total cloud regions were:

okay so what?

Well, this has to be viewed in terms of a very expensive arms race as companies big and small around the world rush to the cloud. To meet the rapidly expanding needs of existing customers doing business, leading cloud providers need to offer full-service cloud availability worldwide.

That availability is described in many ways: data center, availability zone, availability domain, region, cloud region, etc. However, based on a survey of readily available information from four companies’ websites, region is the most common I found it to be the terminology used. (To the apples vs. oranges brigade who may be outraged: If you get better and/or clearer information, please share with me. I’ll be happy to rate it and publish it in an update. )

Also, due to the growing demand for data sovereignty and related privacy and security concerns, cloud providers are asking their Being very flexible has become essential. As bureaucrats increasingly handle these types of requests, nothing in heaven or earth can stop such an onslaught of policies, restrictions and regulations.

So if anyone thinks this buildout is just a temporary issue, I suggest you think again and be prepared to reverse the field.

Before I share some graphics from various websites, here are some related thoughts.

Honestly, if you were to ask which of the four major cloud infrastructure providers has the largest network of cloud regions, how many would say Oracle? continues to aggressively expand its network. So this is not just a sprint. It’s a sprint mixed with a marathon, and disastrous for those who choose to make pit stops while others keep going full speed. It should be smarter, more modern, and more secure than what is in production today. As the multi-cloud phenomenon continues to gain momentum, new regions must also be able to handle these customer-mandated requirements.

Just how strategically important are these ever-expanding regional networks? Just last month, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said near the beginning of his July 26 earnings call , mentioned an ongoing Azure build.

Nadella says: We have more data center His Regions than any other provider and He plans to launch 10 Regions within the next year.

Now, that statement may be 100% correct, but it clearly contradicts what is very clearly stated on the above page on Microsoft’s website and on the Oracle page above. You might say that Microsoft makes that claim because every region has 3 Availability Zones, and 3 Availability Zones per region multiplied by 27 regions equals 81 Availability Zones.

I’m not trying to parse such implicit messages. Rather, the point of this article is that if you’re a customer and want to know the global presence of 4 infrastructure providers, do a survey on his website for 4 companies and you’ll find that Oracle has almost 50 regions. % more. From Microsoft.

If I were one of those four companies, they would have put a lot of effort into clarifying what is what in this large, fast growing, very strategic part of the market. prize. For example, take a look at this very clear and easy-to-understand diagram provided by Google Cloud. This figure placed second in the cloud region race.

Source: https://cloud.google.com/about/locations

Compare this to Microsoft’s 1977-style diagram of global cloud regions.

Source: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/availability-zones/az-overview

Notice the difference between these two images and the impact of the information conveyed. Microsoft also didn’t mention that they had to go through 27 regions and count them manually. Additionally, the Google Cloud graphic happily highlights that 5 more regions will be added soon.

final thoughts

Enterprise buyers have heard about how they complete 70% of the decision-making process before speaking to a human. This means that websites and other digital resources have a huge impact on early and mid-term thinking.

So these four great companies are redistributing a tiny fraction of the billions of dollars they spend building cloud regions so their websites can describe their global capabilities in clear, distinct, customer-centric language. I think it is necessary to

Until then, the available numbers show Larry Ellison and Oracle have a commanding edge in the all-important battle for global cloud region supremacy.

who thunked

Want to get more insights from Bob Evans and watch cloud-focused content from Cloud Wars Expo? An on-demand video of the event is live now, featuring over 100 speakers and 40 More than an hour of cloud educational content will be available soon. All content is free for Accelerated Economy subscribers with an On-Demand Pass.

