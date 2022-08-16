With the rise of citizen developers, who is responsible for technical success?





Dinesh Varadharajan, CPO, Kissflow

The way companies create software is changing. In this era of rapid digital transformation and access to no-code and low-code tools, business leaders are empowered to develop new applications tailored to their specific needs. Low-code also opens the door to increased collaboration. This has traditionally been a major roadblock to digital transformation efforts.

Skills shortages are similarly a bottleneck to digital transformation. The volatility of the labor market has created a new gap between supply and demand for skilled developer talent. Due to the increasing need for application development coupled with the continuing imbalance between supply and demand of developer resources, no-code and low-code tools offer more than interim solutions.

The collision of these two trends fundamentally changes the relationship between business and IT organizations in the modern enterprise. A recent Gartner study predicts that by 2023, Citizen will outnumber professional developers by four to one. What will happen to these two employee bases when the company’s employees are empowered to drive innovation in the organization by working on projects previously reserved only for her IT colleagues? does it work for together or together?

Friction and conflict can arise in such moments of transition. Are IT leaders ready for untrained colleagues to make changes to the tech stack? Will business leaders be frustrated by the controls put in place by technology executives?

Citizen developers and IT professionals can work together to modernize operations and create new efficiencies in business processes. The key is to clearly define the roles and responsibilities of each group so that everyone in the organization can achieve a common set of goals.

Citizen Developers: Creativity Under Control

Necessity is the mother of invention. In business, the people closest to the problem are most likely to come up with the solution. Also, her developer at Citizen may not have the same skill level or experience as her IT colleagues, but they are much more aware of the headaches and challenges they face on a daily basis. As an organization separates responsibilities between business employees and her IT professionals, the goal is to provide Citizen her developers with channels and opportunities to build creative solutions to everyday problems.

Citizen developers can make a measurable difference in optimizing processes by delivering consistent improvements. These business people recognize opportunities for improvement, so they can develop applications using no-code or low-code platforms to automate or simplify tedious tasks. Over time, these improvements add significant value by improving function flow and increasing individual employee output.

IT Professionals: Next Level Initiatives

For IT employees, the idea of ​​a business employee building a new software solution may initially baffle them. But over time, this approach allows IT professionals to shift their focus from routine process improvements to complex technical initiatives that can have a greater impact on business goals. This change in approach will prove rewarding as companies benefit from the number of employees that can contribute to ongoing operational efficiency.

Certain technical advances can only be achieved by professionals. For example, new APIs will revolutionize business initiatives while offering citizen developers new opportunities to build smaller applications. IT leaders must also take responsibility for cybersecurity. Especially since the work of citizen developers increases the overall attack surface.

Of course, IT professionals should also play a role in guiding and managing citizen developer efforts. An effective system gives colleagues the freedom to be creative while putting guardrails in place to protect the entire system.

shared responsibility

The best IT infrastructure is a system of checks and balances that allows citizens and professional developers to work together toward a common goal. Defining these goals first and identifying swimlanes for each team keeps the entire organization focused on innovation and growth.

In smaller organizations, this balance can be achieved by establishing an IT mentorship program that brings together citizen developers and professional colleagues to foster growth. In large companies, IT professionals run large training sessions and courses to help employees get the most out of low-code tools.

With silos collapsing across the enterprise, it’s clear business and IT teams must find new ways to work together and thrive. A sincere commitment to common goals and a healthy respect for each other’s experiences and perspectives can help any organization overcome economic pressures and recruitment challenges. From senior developers to new hires, everyone has a role to play in corporate innovation.

