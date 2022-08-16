ABC Announces Tech Alliance Members for 2022-2023





Washington, DC Associated Builders and Contractors today announced members of its third annual Tech Alliancea consortium, which creates construction technology and innovative solutions for members of ABC Contractors.

These technology and innovation allies at ABC are leaders in the construction innovation sector and are aligned with a strategic plan to help members get safer, more profitable and more jobs. said Matt Abeles, vice president of construction technology and innovation at ABC. The world-class products, education and interaction Tech Alliance companies provide to his ABC members help transform the design, build and delivery process.

The 14-company Tech Alliance leverages technology resources to help ABC members develop talent, win jobs, deliver jobs in a safe, ethical and profitable manner, and improve the communities in which they work. We are helping to improve

The Tech Alliance provides small and medium-sized contractors and subcontractors with bidding, billing, building information modeling, compliance, total facilities management, customer relationship management, field collaboration, job costing, site monitoring, pre-construction, project management and safety. Introducing construction technology solutions for Analytics, security, service software, subcontractor management, time tracking, and more. Tech Alliance companies have also collaborated on resources for ABC members, including beta testing, free technology programs, and educational webinars, providing ABC Chapter 68 with access to technology products used by ABC Contractor members in the field. increase.

Tech Alliance members for 2022-2023 are Arcoro, Autodesk Inc., BuildOps, Field Control Analytics, KPA, OpenSpace, Procore, Safesite, Safety Evolution, Sage, Smartapp.com, SmartBuild, SubHQ, and Tenna.

In addition to Tech Alliance, ABCs Tech Marketplace continues to expand its offerings for ABC members. Tech Marketplace is made up of companies that offer construction technology and innovative digital solutions at discounted prices to members of ABC Contractors to advance and grow their technology strategies, products and capabilities.

ABCs Construction Technology and Innovation Committee to Lead Future Tech Alliance and Tech Marketplace Partnerships, Collaborate with the Entire Tech Community to Help ABC Contractors Meet the Needs of the 21st Workforce, Business Models and Construction Industry Across the World To do.

For more information, visit abc.org/TechAllianceandabc.org/TechMarketplace.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.contractormag.com/technology/article/21248718/abc-announces-20222023-tech-alliance-members The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos