With Colorado’s rise as a technology hub, CSU hosts a major federal research conference on August 30-31.





It has all the ingredients of the techno-economic ecosystem, but what it needs is the glue to make it a cohesive whole. Chris Faul, who was The reality is that universities have a limited ability to scale technology, so the private sector and government need to do it, mobilize their strengths to build frameworks and work together.

business partnerships and startups

Meet the business leaders and investors who have made significant contributions to Colorado’s technology innovation ecosystem. Alphabet Inc.sGoogle, big data analytics software company Palantir Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Lockheed Martin, and space technology company Maxar Technologies are among the high-profile companies clustered along Front Range.

There are also many startups from universities.

Last year, startups in the region raised more venture funding than startups in Austin, Texas, according to CB Insights, reported in the Wall Street Journal. The Denver and Boulder startup raised about $5.5 billion in venture capital last year. This is more than double his growth rate in 2020 and nearly four times his growth rate in 2017, and is growing at a much faster pace than Silicon Valley and the recent national average.

CO-Labs, Inc. is a Boulder-based non-profit organization that connects engineers, economists, scientists and government officials to turn laboratory discoveries into cutting-edge technologies and companies.

For example, CO-Labs helped scientists from the CU Boulder team and researchers from CSU’s Methane Emissions Technology Evaluation Center develop and commercialize methane spotting laser technology. As a result, LongPath Technologies, Inc. has used this equipment to reduce powerful greenhouse gases by up to 90% in oil and gas fields in states such as Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

LongPath CEO Ian Dickinson said: Without it we wouldn’t be here.

In Fort Collins, researchers at the CSU Flint Animal Cancer Center collaborated with VetDC Co. to develop the first FDA-approved treatment for cancer in dogs. The drug, called Tanovea, was the result of trials to find a cure for humans. Designed to target and attack lymphoma cells. The center is a world leader in treating dogs, cats and pets with cancer. VetDC was then acquired by Elanco Animal Health Co. and now sells the product worldwide.

Since the early 1990s, Loveland has transferred approximately 20 innovative technologies from CSU’s College of Veterinary Biomedical Sciences to Heska Corp., helping build the company’s animal health portfolio. Heska manufactures, develops and markets advanced veterinary diagnostics to treat cats and dogs, primarily in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The company employs more than 700 of his employees, many of whom work in Colorado, and last year he made $253.7 million in revenue.

CSU Ventures, the university’s technology transfer arm, has launched over 60 startups based on CSU technology over the past 15 years.

