Google FCC filings reveal upcoming Nest Wi-Fi 6E routers with Thread





According to a new FCC filing, Google appears poised to launch its latest Nest routers with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth Low Energy and Thread mesh network radios later this year. The model number is A4R-G6ZUC, which is similar to the ID assigned not only to the previous Nest Wifi, but also to the Nest Mini, thermostat and even Google Glass.

In June, a source confirmed a new Google/Nest router was coming to 9to5Google, and now says the outlet has confirmed that this is the model number for that device.

Photos of the inside and outside of the filing remain confidential and unlisted, but we analyze the wireless technology on board and the unique antenna solution inside, which consists of six antennas.

2 x 2.4GHz / 5GHz Dual Band Antennas for BT, Thread, 5GHz Wi-Fi Primary 2 x 5GHz Wi-Fi Diversity 2 x 2.4GHz / 6GHz Dual Band Antennas for Wi-Fi

Unlike its Wi-Fi 6 predecessor, Wi-Fi 6E routers have a new 6GHz band, in addition to 2.4GHz and 5GHz for compatible devices to connect, resulting in less signal interference and faster speeds. provides excellent speed. Even if not many devices can connect on 6 GHz yet, you can still use this band to backhaul local communications between access points, removing some of the noise from your network and improving the performance of other connected devices. I can do it.

The theoretical top speed of 9.6 Gbps is unchanged from Wi-Fi 6, but the new spectrum should allow devices to use the maximum allowed channel size to reach faster speeds in real-world situations. wireless connection.

Since the release of the original Nest Wifi, smart home devices like the HomePod Mini have adopted Thread, part of the smart home interoperability standard known as Matter, adopted by Google. Threads can create a dedicated network just for smart home devices, making smart home devices more reliable and responsive, regardless of manufacturer.

A new Wi-Fi 6E Google/Nest router could hit the market by the end of the year. The current Nest Wifi package comes with a router and a single mesh point and typically retails for $269, but prices are likely to rise as the competition does here. The -Links Mesh Wi-Fi 6E option is $299 a pair, and Amazon’s Eero Pro 6E is $499 a pair.

