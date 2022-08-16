Stimulus Benefits: Local Tech Firms Seek CHIPS Act Funding





This will be an economic stimulus for our region, said James Brett, president of the New England Council, a regional business group that lobbied for the legislation to be passed.

Massachusetts is unlikely to attract a large new chip factory.Many of the world’s top chip makers have already invested in other US locations, such as Texas, Arizona and Ohio, and semiconductor giants of Intel will soon begin construction of two new fabs at a cost of $20 billion.

But some of the cash is available for upgrades to existing fabs. That’s good news for America’s top chip maker, Analog Devices. With fiscal 2021 revenues of $7.3 billion, Analog Devices operates manufacturing facilities in Wilmington and Chelmsford, as well as several locations around the world. The company does not manufacture high-end computing and graphics chips like those offered by giants such as Intel, AMD and Nvidia. Instead, it makes less glamorous but essential products that process analog data in cars, computers, and a myriad of other devices.

Rebecca Diaz, Analog Devices’ vice president of government affairs, said in an email that her company hopes to take advantage of new federal grants and tax incentives to expand its manufacturing capacity. Diaz also noted that the CHIPS Act includes funding for the development of a new National Semiconductor Technology Center to conduct advanced chip design research. She said Analog Devices is eager to participate.

This will ensure continued U.S. leadership in next-generation semiconductor technology, Diaz said.

Another notable figure is Nantero, a Harvard spin-off company based in Woburn. Nantero makes memory chips that incorporate tiny carbon tubes. Nantero chips consume far less power than traditional memory chips, according to CEO Rob Snowberger. But while the company makes low-volume chips for military and aerospace customers, Snowberger said the company’s venture capitalists needed to build a full-fledged fab for mass production. failed to raise hundreds of millions of dollars.

In the semiconductor business, VC-level funding isn’t enough to get you where you need to be, said Snowberger. He was considering moving his Nantero to Japan, but with the passage of the CHIPS Act, he hopes to get federal funding to build a factory here.

Boston is our home and Snowberger said he doesn’t want to leave.

Many of the states that are likely beneficiaries do not make chips. Instead, they build complex and expensive machines used by chip makers. His Onto Innovation in Wilmington, for example, builds a multimillion-dollar system that measures nanometer-sized features on silicon wafers to ensure they’re manufactured correctly. Andover’s MKS Instruments manufactures a range of products used in the chemical processing of silicon wafers, as well as optical systems for etching circuits into chips.

As chip makers use subsidies to build new fabs or expand existing facilities, companies like Onto and MKS expect a flood of new orders. MKS CEO John Lee said it would benefit primarily from our customers buying more.

MKS and Onto, in collaboration with MIT Lincoln Lab and UMass Lowell, are proposing to build an advanced research center in Massachusetts focused on semiconductor packaging. Microprocessors are increasingly made up of chiplet-specific pieces of silicon combined into her single integrated package.

However, putting ever more sophisticated chiplets into a single package will require a significant investment in research. The CHIPS Act has set aside $2.5 billion for him for advanced packaging research. Ben Brown, deputy general counsel for Ontos, said the MKS-Onto consortium hopes to build a lab in Massachusetts.

That would help the general U.S. ecosystem do more advanced things than what currently exists in the U.S., he said.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.

