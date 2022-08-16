Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro and 6a can no longer be downgraded after updating to Android 13





Today, Google surprised everyone with the general availability of Android 13, rolling it out to eligible Pixel phones. After updating to Android 13, the latest generation Pixels: 6, 6 Pro, and 6a will not be able to revert to Android 12.

Warning: The Android 13 update for Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a includes a bootloader update that increments the anti-rollback version. Flashing Android 13 builds on these devices will prevent you from flashing older Android 12 builds.

The change is documented on the Android 13 Factory Images page for Pixel phones, but it doesn’t mention the anti-rollback feature for older Pixel devices. It’s not confirmed why, but it’s speculated that the Pixel 6 lineup with Google Tensor chips is enough for Google to protect the devices from future exploits. The anti-rollback feature is an intended security measure and is now starting to be enabled on Google Pixel phones.

google pixel 6

Android 13 features enhanced Now Playing card visuals and more fine-grained app permission controls, such as allowing apps to access a single item without granting access to all internal storage. A sophisticated Material You theme is provided. There is also support for Spatial Audio, Bluetooth LE Audio, and support for streaming sound to multiple devices simultaneously.

via source

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gsmarena.com/once_updated_to_android_13_google_pixel_6_6_pro_and_6a_cannot_be_downgraded-news-55429.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos