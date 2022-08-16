Google introduces Google Wallet digital payment app





Google has released a new and improved Google Wallet app for Android and Wear OS. This will allow users to store their digital payment methods on their smartphones and smartwatches.

Technology giant Google has announced the launch of Google Wallet, an all-in-one digital payment system that allows users to pay and transfer money directly from their mobile phones and smartwatches.

The app stores information such as credit and debit card details, loyalty cards, airline and concert tickets, digital IDs, vaccination certificates, and digital car keys.

For Australian users, Google Wallet will replace the existing Google Pay app. The existing Google Pay app stored payment methods, but there is no enhanced form of digital ID that Google Wallet accepts.

Smooth integrations with other Google apps and services are also in the works, the company said in a blog post.

For example, if you add a transit card from a supported agency to Wallet, the card and balance will automatically appear on Google Maps when you search for directions.

If your balance is running low, you can add more with a quick tap before you reach the station.

If your Android device is set to receive automatic updates, the Google Pay app will automatically update to Google Wallet. If you don’t have auto-renewal enabled, simply renew Google Pay from the Google Play Store.

Although still a small part of the Australian payments market, digital wallets are growing in popularity.

Market research group RFI Digital has found that around 10% of Australians choose to leave their physical wallets at home when they go out and rely entirely on digital wallet apps.

We also found that 37% of smartphone users in Australia regularly use a digital wallet app for payments.

Of course, this means that the majority of smartphone users in Australia do not use payment methods. For some people, keeping their transaction and payment information secure is a major factor in adopting this technology.

But Google says the wallet app is secure and users have access to individual security settings.

Privacy and security are the cornerstones of Google Wallet, which the company says provides detailed settings to create the best privacy experience for its users.

Highly personal objects such as Covid vaccine cards will not be shared without your permission, even across Google.

