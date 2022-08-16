Curry Promoted by Cleveland Guardians Baseball Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets





Cleveland Former Georgia Tech baseball standout and seventh-round pick, Xzavion Curry (Atlanta, GA/Mays), has been promoted to the Cleveland Guardians Major League roster in a Cleveland doubleheader against Detroit on Monday. made his big league debut in the second game of the was announced today.

One of six Yellowjackets drafted in 2019, Curry has emerged as one of Cleveland’s most impressive prospects. In 38 appearances and 36 starts overall in the minor leagues, he posted a 16–5 record and a 2.90 ERA with 236 strikeouts in 198.2 innings.

The Atlanta native recovered from injury to play his first professional game in 2021, starting 19 games, posting a 2.30 ERA and an 8-1 record, and moving to Double-A Akron by the end of the year. I was. In 2022, right-handed pitchers played just 13 games with the Double-A Rubber Ducks posting a 3.65 ERA and five wins over the Triple-A Columbus Clippers.

In six starts for the Clippers, Curry posted a 3-1 record and a 3.09 ERA in 32.0 innings, striking out 33 hitters and holding opponents to a . In his last two starts, Curry has allowed only five hits and 10 strikeouts while not allowing more than 13.0 innings.

In his three years at the flat, Curry recorded 40 career starts, worked to a 4.53 ERA, and threw one shutout and three total shutouts in 232.2 innings. Since 2002, he ranks Georgia Tech’s third in best-looking strikeouts (84) and his fourth in strikeouts overall (241). Curry is a three-game winning streak in the modern era (1973-present) and also a three-game winning streak.

Curry shined in 2019, leading Georgia Tech to a 43-19 record and the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where Atlanta hosted the NCAA Regional. A third-team All-ACC selection, Curry finished the season with a 4.08 ERA and four wins before an injury sidelined him for the rest of the way and he will not return full-time in Cleveland until 2021. His 2019 highlight for Currys was his No. 4 Louisville at the time.

When Curry takes the mound Monday afternoon, the Yellow Jackets will become the 73rd major leaguer in program history and the 31st to reach the big leagues under head coach Danny Hall.

The Guardian doubleheader will begin on August 15 at 3:10 PM ET, with Game 2 (making up for the July 17 postponement) following Game 1.

Alexander Tharp Foundation

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech track and field, providing scholarship, operational and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Tech student-athletes. By participating in the development of Georgia Tech’s daily champions and supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships directly to Georgia Tech student-athletes, the Yellow Jackets have won championships at the highest level in college athletics. Please help us compete. For more information on supporting Yellow Jackets, please visit atfund.org.

For the latest news from the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook and Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ramblinwreck.com/curry-promoted-by-cleveland-guardians/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos