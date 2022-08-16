Heritage Group Welcomes Cohort of Hard Tech Startups – Inside Indiana Business





The Heritage Group Accelerator provides guidance and tools to help you launch your business. (Credit: The Heritage Group)

The Heritage Group Accelerator, based in Indianapolis, has selected seven startups to participate in the 2022 Hard Tech Accelerator Program. THG says all cohort participants are focused on building a sustainable future through innovation, from eco-friendly cleaners to next-generation lithium batteries.

Selected startups receive mentorship in finance, business development, and R&D in an immersive 13-week program.

The need for innovators interested in a greener future has never been clearer. The Heritage Group Accelerator has handpicked innovators to expand their breakthrough technology and create the next chapter in sustainable manufacturing, materials, infrastructure, waste and water treatment, and other hard tech areas. Combine with resources and expertise. Director of THG Accelerator. He is pleased to welcome these seven promising companies to Indianapolis for our program.

Selected startups are:

Allium Engineering (Cambridge, MA) built a proprietary rebar technology to eliminate steel corrosion and create a more resilient, affordable and sustainable material. A structure that lasts 30 years with conventional rebar can last 100 years with Alliums innovative solutions. ZILA Works (Renton, Wash.) develops new industrial bioplastics to help product manufacturers reduce their carbon footprint. The company’s patented process uses vegetable oils to create a bio-epoxy resin system that reduces carbon emissions by as much as 60% compared to petroleum-based epoxies. Optimize rechargeable lithium and sodium ion batteries. Batteries utilizing Nanodes technology deliver five times the energy density of conventional batteries at 40% the cost. Sirionix Renewables (Seattle, WA) manufactures high-performance plant-based cleaners that are sustainable, non-toxic, and outperform existing chemical-based brands. Lightweight structural aggregate. The technology facilitates landfill diversion, extends the useful life of construction materials, and reduces transportation costs by 50%. Plastics incorporating the company’s technology are cheaper, more sustainable and easier to manufacture.

Throughout the program, each participating startup receives support from executives, scientists, industry experts and successful entrepreneurs.

THG says its goal is to help start-ups prepare to pilot their technology. The program will conclude with his public event on November 15th. At this event, start-ups demonstrate their technology and pitch their business to a global audience of major investors.

Click here for more information on The Heritage Group Accelerator.

