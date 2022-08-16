Why You Shouldn’t Buy the iPhone 13 Right Now





The iPhone 13 Pro Max was probably the best smartphone of 2021. It cannot be denied. But honestly, the iPhone 13 series has had its moment and it’s time to let it go. We’re entering a new season past the iPhone 13 series as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are likely to be released within a month. What is clear is that, for many reasons, buying a new iPhone is silly at this point unless your existing phone is lost or broken. Even buying an iPhone at a discount seems like a bad idea at this point. So if you’re thinking of buying a new iPhone right now, I highly recommend against it.

Should I wait for the iPhone 14 to boot up?

Logically, yes. Apple often announces his new iPhone in September, so it makes sense to keep his current iPhone for a few more weeks. Cupertino is rumored to announce four new iPhone models for him this year. Standard iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Here’s the rumored iPhone 14 lineup:

#iPhone 14 (6.1 inch) – A logical upgrade to the entry-level iPhone, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

#iPhone 14 Max (6.7 inch) – Perfect for those who like a big screen iPhone and big battery.

#iPhone 14 Pro (6.1 inch) – For those looking for a premium iPhone experience.

#iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7) – Offers the best iPhone experience, but comes at a cost

This year, the gap between “non-pro” and “pro” models widens, but the choice of owning a new iPhone becomes easier. If the rumors are true, the iPhone 14-inch and iPhone 14 Max will be nearly identical to the lineup of the iPhone 13 they replace. That means it still has a notched screen, a 60Hz display, and dual rear cameras. However, the battery can be larger, at least on the “Max” model. His 5.4-inch iPhone, a mini model, will be discontinued in favor of the “Max” model.

It seems almost certain that the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will arrive in September. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech)

As for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, both models feature Android-style hole-punch cameras and Face ID arrays on the front. The Pro model could also have a 48-megapixel rear camera, which greatly improves photography capabilities. The A16 can be reserved for the “iPhone 14 Pro” and the A15 is again used for the standard model.Another way to distinguish between Pro and non-Pro models. All iPhone 14 models are expected to feature improved front-facing cameras.

Apple faces rising manufacturing costs, but the company is unlikely to raise prices for the iPhone 14 series. Apple hasn’t increased the price of his iPhone, but is adjusting prices around the world in response to currency fluctuations. According to Apple’s previous pricing strategy, the standard iPhone 14 will likely cost the same as the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 is expected to start at $799. May start at $899. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max could cost more. Many analysts expect a $100 price hike for the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

When a new iPhone is introduced, Apple immediately drops prices on older iPhone models. (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Should I buy an iPhone 13 now?

It makes absolutely no sense to buy an iPhone 13 before Apple launches an iPhone 14. The reason is very simple. When the iPhone 14 hits the market, the price of the iPhone 13 will drop. Older iPhone models typically drop in price when newer iPhones are released. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be heavily discounted in the coming weeks. His 128GB version of the iPhone 13 mini is currently priced at Rs 64,999 on Amazon, so you can actually buy it for a price of Rs 55,000 to Rs 57,000 in a few weeks. So why spend more money on a phone when it will be a little more affordable a few days from now? , buying an iPhone 13 is not a bad idea.

The problem is that the iPhone 13 will remain attractive after the launch of the iPhone 14. Current rumors suggest that the differences between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13 are less dramatic, with the latter phone offering a longer shelf life. will have

The point is that if you are spending Rs 70,000 or more on your iPhone, you should always buy the new version. Again, if your current phone is working fine, you don’t need to upgrade to a new iPhone model every year. But yes, you shouldn’t be paying full price for a phone that will be outdated in a few weeks.

