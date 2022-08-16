NTU Singapore opens S$45 million center





Image: NTU Singapore today launched the Advanced Robotics Innovation Center (CARTIN) to develop affordable, safe and user-friendly robotics technologies that will revitalize and reimagine different sectors in Singapore .see more

Credit: NTU Singapore

Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) today announced the Advanced Robotics Innovation Center (CARTIN) to develop affordable, safe and user-friendly robotics technologies that will revitalize and reimagine different sectors in Singapore. was launched.

Researchers at the S$45 million research center, led by NTU Singapore, will develop collaborative, human-centered robotics and autonomous systems technologies that will be applied in the fields of logistics, manufacturing and aged care. This is in line with Singapore’s Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2025 Plan, where robotics is one of the nation’s priorities.

CARTIN will see NTU scientists working closely with the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Robotics Research Institute of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR).

Located at NTU Smart Campus, the research center was launched today by Minister of Manpower and Second Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Tan Si Ren.

Professor Subra Suresh, NTU Rector, said: Development and deployment of groundbreaking and innovative technologies. Expanding his NTU’s impact on industry and society by transforming invention and creativity into outcomes that improve economic benefits and quality of life is part of the University’s five-year strategic plan, NTU2025. One of the important pillars. ”

Professor Lam Khin Yong, NTU Senior Vice President (Research) said: The research innovations developed at CARTIN go a long way in addressing labor shortages while increasing productivity and efficiency. A unique aspect of CARTIN is its ecosystem. This enables close collaboration and engagement with industry partners from the outset to identify industry needs and facilitate research at CARTIN. This also means that research solutions can be tested, validated, and refined in real-world environments as research findings at CARTIN are deployed in industry. ”

Professor Quek Tong Boon, Chief Executive of the National Robotics Program (NRP) and Co-Chair of CARTIN’s Board of Directors, said: logistics) industry. As well as developing application-driven technologies, CARTIN is an NRP that will grow Singapore’s vibrant robotics ecosystem with his three facets: talent development, enterprise development, and increasing adoption of R&A (robotics and automation) solutions. It will also be a valuable platform that can contribute to the efforts of our industry. ”

Reshaping the robotics landscape

The Center for Advanced Robotics Technology Innovation (CARTIN) aims to identify gaps to fill and create an ecosystem that connects research institutes with industry partners and public institutions to provide testbeds for these robotics solutions. .

Such an ecosystem allows basic research to be transformed into technology that can be deployed in industry in a seamless manner.

CARTIN will draw on the expertise of scientists from NTU’s Connected Smart Mobility Lab, Robotics Research Centre, Center for Systems Intelligence and Efficiency, and NTU’s Research Center for Autonomous Vehicle Testing and Research.

These NTU scientists will work closely with NUS and A*STAR researchers to develop collaborative, human-centered robotics and autonomous systems for applications in the following areas:

logistics

Automated guided vehicles used to move containers and goods in shipping ports and warehouses are now guided by infrastructure-based navigation systems such as ground-based magnetic tracks. Such systems are expensive to install and maintain and lack flexibility.

CARTIN scientists are exploring alternative ways to develop novel and robust navigation systems for outdoor and indoor autonomous ground vehicles.

manufacturing industry

Collaborative robots (cobots) are designed to operate safely alongside human workers. Collaborative robots can be programmed to perform repetitive tasks such as product assembly or “pick and place” (the process of picking up an object and placing it on a surface in a set position and orientation).

To increase cobot productivity and combine human dexterity with robotic precision and speed, CARTIN enables multiple robots and humans to work together in a factory to efficiently and safely manipulate and assemble parts. Consider how to develop algorithms and techniques.

elder care

Robotic companions help address the social, emotional, and physical needs of older adults, enable them to age independently, and reduce the burden on caregivers. However, assistive robots created for this purpose continue to lack robustness and adaptability in human-centric environments and are unable to engage in functional human-robot interaction.

CARTIN scientists aim to design, develop, and test solutions to incorporate such robotic assistants to care for the elderly in their homes and clinical settings.

Professor Xie Lihua, director of CARTIN and professor of electrical and electronic engineering at NTU, will lead the research activities of the center. Joining him as co-directors are his NTU Professor Chen I-Ming and his NUS Professor Cecilia Laschi, both robotics experts.

CARTIN is a medium-sized center funding scheme aimed at integrating research activities across departments, faculties and universities to create a critical mass of leading researchers in Singapore’s strategic research areas. Under the auspices of the National Research Foundation of Singapore.

***end***

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! EurekAlert! is not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted. Use of information by contributors or via the EurekAlert system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/961821 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos