Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: Which Phone is Best for You?





Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy S22 Ultra comparison is what you need if you’re willing to pay top dollar for one of the best Android smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an improved version of one of the best foldable phones ever. You get a brighter, more durable 7.6-inch display, a more powerful 50MP main camera, slimmer bezels, and a wider cover screen that’s easier to use. Plus, multitasking is top-notch, complete with a new taskbar.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is still one of the best camera phones thanks to its ultra-sharp 108MP sensor. You also get a built-in S Pen, fast 45W charging, and an ultra-bright 6.8-inch display with a sleek design.

So which Samsung flagship is right for you? Here’s how the Galaxy Z Fold 4 compares to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy S22 Ultra Specs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4Samsung Galaxy S22 UltraDisplay6.2 inch AMOLED (120Hz, 2316 x 904) / 7.6 inch AMOLED (120Hz, 2176 x 1812)6.8 inch Dynamic AMOLED (3088 x 1440) CPUSnapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (US), Exynos 2200 (UK)RAM12GB8GB, 12GB Storage256GB, 512GB, 1TB128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Wide Camera50MP (f/1.8)108MP (f/2.2) Ultra Wide Camera12MP (f/2.2) )12MP (f/2.2) Telephoto camera 10MP (f/2.4)10MP (f/2.4) Selfie camera 10MP (f/2.2) / 4MP (f/1.8) 40MP (f/2.2) Battery 4,400 mAh5,000 mAh Size 6.1 x 2.6 x 0.55-0.62 inches 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches Weight 9.28 ounces 8 ounces Color Grey-Green, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy (Samsung.com only) Phantom Black, Phantom White, Burgundy, Green Samsung Price of Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy S22 Ultra

When the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra launched in February, it started at $1,199 for the model with 128GB of onboard storage and 8GB of RAM, and started at $1,199 for the model with 1TB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. It rose to $1,599.99. Of course, when it comes to phones, the S22 family is now middle-aged, so you can probably get a lower price on one of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts at $1,799, which is $600 more than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. That means you can get an S22 Ultra and a Google Pixel 6 for the same price as a new Fold. Fold offers up to $1,000 in discounts and more when traded in. For more information, visit our page on how to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy S22 Ultra design and display

(Image credit: Future)

There’s a reason the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is priced so high. An innovative foldable screen design integrates both a phone and a small tablet into his one device. Not only is the technology itself expensive, but it also requires an extra screen to use when the device is folded.

Closed, the Z Fold 4 has a 6.2-inch panel and is tall and thin with a resolution of 2,316 x 904. The internal screen is 7.6 inches when open and has a resolution of 2,176 x 1,812, slightly squarer than the previous generation. Both use AMOLED technology and can refresh at 120Hz.

The Z Fold 4 weighs a little less than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but all of this makes for an undeniably chunky device.

(Image credit: Future)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra follows the traditional smartphone design we’ve grown accustomed to, with just one screen, a large 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 3,088 x 1,440.

Besides being thinner and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches, 8 ounces for reference), the S22 Ultra has another key advantage. Both phones support the S Pen stylus, but the S22 Ultra not only comes with one in the box, but also neatly docks inside the phone when not in use.

The S Pen is sold separately for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and requires a special case to carry it around.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy S22 Ultra camera comparison

(Image credit: Future)

Cameras have been a weak point in Samsung’s previous Galaxy Fold devices, but the company has stepped up its game with the Z Fold 4, essentially matching the array in the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. It’s paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens sensor and a 10MP telephoto lens, with a 3x optical zoom and a 30x space zoom.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra goes a step further than this, with a 108MP main lens (but drops to 10MP for the ultrawide lens). We’ll have to do some comparison tests to be sure.

(Image credit: Future)

But when it comes to selfies, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has the edge, with both a 10MP camera on the front and an under-screen 4MP camera on the built-in tablet. If you’re happy using the front screen as a viewfinder, you can also use the high-quality rear camera for selfies.

In contrast, the S22 Ultra has only one, albeit very impressive, selfie camera: 40MP and offering an 80-degree field of view.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy S22 Ultra performance

(Image credit: Future)

This is a clear win for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by the new Plus version of the chip.

At a peak speed of 3.2 GHz, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 offers a 10% performance boost over the regular chipset, but its true advantage may lie in efficiency, with Qualcomm consuming 30% less power. said.

(Image credit: Future)

And with 12GB of RAM even on the base Galaxy Z Fold 4, it’s a clear winner when it comes to performance.

In Geekbench, which measures overall performance, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 had a multi-core score of 3,831 compared to 2,292 for the S22 Ultra. And in a video editing test transcoding a 4K video to 1080p in the Adobe Premiere Rush app, the Z Fold 4 took 45 seconds, slightly faster than the S22 Ultra’s 47 seconds.

Surprisingly, the S22 Ultra performed better in the 3DMark Wild Life graphics test, reaching 53 fps from 57 frames per second on the Fold 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy S22 Ultra Battery

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a larger 5,000mAh battery compared to the Z Fold 4’s 4,400mAh.

Historically, the stamina of Samsung’s foldable devices has been a bit lacking. With the same 4,400mAh capacity, the Z Fold 3 lasted just 7 hours and 52 seconds in our 60Hz mode test. For comparison, the S22 Ultra lasted 10 hours and 18 minutes in the same conditions.

However, the adoption of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and subsequent efficiency savings seem to go a long way, as the Z Fold 4 lasted 11 hours and 34 minutes in 60Hz screen mode. We are still running tests and will report back on adaptive mode.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy S22 Ultra software and special features

(Image credit: Future)

This is where the Galaxy Z Fold 4 stands out. Fold’s main 7.6-inch display lets you run up to three apps at once and easily drag and drop content between windows. I also like the new taskbar, which makes it easier to navigate between apps.

Z Fold 4 also benefits from Flex mode, which puts content at the top of the screen and controls at the bottom. This allows you to make hands-free video calls or take photos without a tripod. And with Android 12L onboard, more apps online are taking advantage of the Z Fold 4’s larger canvas.

The main special feature of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the S Pen, which allows you to take notes and draw on the display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Galaxy S22 Ultra Outlook

It’s an odd showdown, as by many metrics the cheaper Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra remains the better option. It is also easy to use.

But the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a more versatile flagship. Offering a mobile phone and a small tablet in one device combined with a large display and software makes multitasking easy. It’s like having a PC in your pocket when it comes to productivity.

For most people, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the phone to get for its relative affordability and portability.

