Don’t let summer end with unlimited music and podcasts — Spotify





Need a pick-me-up to get you through fall and the cooler days ahead? It’s easy to keep the summer beat with your favorite beach and poolside tunes. Especially when it’s unlimited, on-demand, ad-free, and even cheaper.

That’s right. Starting today, Spotify Premium will offer eligible free and first-time users an individual premium plan free for 3 months. They also offered 3 months for just $9.99 if you canceled your individual premium plan before July 15th and wanted it back. Less than $4/month for unlimited music and podcasts.

be interested? Let’s break it down.

WHO

You are! If you have never signed up for Spotify Premium before, or if you cancel your Premium plan for any reason before July 15, 2022.

what

Get 3 months of Spotify Premium for free when you subscribe for the first time. That means unlimited skips, you can play whatever song you want, and no ads between songs.

If you’ve already experienced the magic of Spotify Premium, but canceled your account for any reason, you might get 3 months for just $9.99 (or its market equivalent). That means less than $4/month for 3 months.

where

Eligible users in 135 Spotify markets worldwide have the opportunity to join Spotify Premium.

when

These offers are available from today until September 11th. At the end of the 3-month trial period, your subscription will automatically renew at the regular monthly rate (unless you cancel before the trial period ends).

why

Not sure yet? Spotify Premium offers subscribers the best audio streaming experience with ad-free music listening and on-demand audio anytime, anywhere at unprecedented value. Spotify gives listeners access to over 80 million tracks and over 4 million podcast titles, so whether you’re out for a run and listening to your favorite hype-up playlist, or on the drive home from the coast you’ll find your favorite astrology podcast. Spotify has you covered with an experience built just for you.

We can’t stop summer from ending, but we can make it a little more bearable. For more information and to sign up, visit Spotify.com/Premium.

