New Cadex 50 Ultra Disc WheelSystem improves stiffness-to-weight ratio by 41.4%





Cadex has launched the 50 Ultra Disc WheelSystem. It consists of a new 50mm deep aero wheelset with a claimed weight of 1,349g and new tubeless road tires.

While many riders debate whether to invest in an aero or climbing wheelset, Cadex says the 50 Ultra Disc wheelset is for racing on a variety of terrains.

On every road ride and race, riders will encounter climbs and descents, fast flats and tricky corners, group dynamics and solo moves. According to Cadex Global Product Head Jeff Schneider, the Cadex 50 Ultra Disc is designed with all of these factors in mind, especially drag at high speeds.

According to the brand, the wheels are already a success. Team BikeExchange-Jayco’s Simon Yates has won Stage 14 of the 2022 Giro dItalia.

Cadex’s new Aero tubeless tires are said to offer riders reduced rolling resistance and improved aerodynamics. Cadex says that using wheels and tires together, he needs 1.5 watts less power to beat his competitors.

The Ultra 50 Disc front wheel is $1,149.99 / $1,500 and the rear wheel is $1,699.99 / $2,000. Aero tires are priced at 64.99 / $100.

Cadex expects two new products to be available in the UK in the last quarter of the year.

Cadex 50 Ultra Disc Wheelset

The wheelset is said to improve lateral stiffness to weight by 41.4% compared to its competitors.cadex

According to Cadex, the 50 Ultra Disc wheelset is the result of several technological breakthroughs to minimize drag, reduce power loss and make it suitable for use on a wide variety of terrain.

The brand claims disc-specific wheelset weight savings deliver up to a 41.4% improvement in lateral stiffness-to-weight ratio compared to competitors such as the Roval Rapide CLX, ENVE SES 5.6 and Zipp 454 NSW wheelsets .

The 50 Ultra Disc features Cadex’ new R3-C aero hubs. The hub uses ceramic bearings that are said to reduce power loss by up to 30%. The rear hub has a 40 tooth ratchet driver. Cadex claims the hub design virtually eliminates bearing loads.

Cadex uses carbon spokes throughout their wheel range, including the 42 disc wheelset and the AR 35 gravel wheelset. The 50 Ultra Disc wheelset is no exception, according to the brand, with Super Aero carbon spokes to minimize lateral flex and improve sprint efficiency.

According to Cadex, Dynamic Balanced Lacing technology uses a wider bracing angle to even out spoke tension under pedaling forces for greater efficiency.

The wheels have carbon spokes laced with a wide range of bracing angles.cadex

A new 50mm deep aero rim profile is designed with aerodynamics in mind and helps the wheel achieve its claimed low weight. According to Cadex, the rim layup uses material only where it’s needed, creating a strong, stiff structure.

The rims are hookless, which Cadex says increases the width of the rim bead by up to 3.8mm on each side, creating a more rounded tire shape for better support, grip and handling.

The 22.4mm internal rim width is also said to help with grip as there is a larger contact area between the tire and the road.

The hookless rim and its wide internal width make the wheelset compatible with high volume tires up to 32mm wide, making it common even on dedicated racing bikes.

Cadex Aero tubeless tires

Aero tubeless tires have taller sidewalls for a more aerodynamic profile.cadex

The new Aero Tubeless tire from Cadex is, as the name suggests, a tubeless road tire.

The tire uses a compound called RR-A. This compound is silica-based and is said to reduce rolling resistance by 15%.

Puncture resistance comes from the Cadexs Race Shield, which uses a lightweight, cut-resistant Kevlar material.

The tires use a 170 TPI (threads per inch) single layer casing that is said to deliver a supple and comfortable ride.

New microfile treads on the tire shoulders help with cornering grip and water dispersion, according to Cadex.

Designed to complement the 50 Ultra Disc wheelset, you might be surprised to find that the new tires are only available in the narrowest recommended width of the wheelset, 70025mm.

Cadex says the tire’s sidewalls are taller than other tires, creating a more elliptical tire profile that integrates with the new wheelset’s hookless rim to aid aerodynamics.

According to Cadex, this aero profile also provides aerodynamic benefits when fitted to wheelsets from other brands.

The tire has a nominal weight of 290g, which is 20g heavier than the nominal weight of Cadex Race tires of the same size.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bikeradar.com/news/cadex-50-ultra-disc-wheelsystem/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos