Innovation in Water Technology and the Future of Renewable Energy





The future of renewable energy is to a large extent tied to lithium, and the race to secure abundant and reliable sources of this metal continues.

A low-carbon future requires lithium-ion rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and power storage from renewable sources such as solar and wind energy. In fact, the lithium-ion battery market is projected by the industry to grow from $30 billion in 2017 to $100 billion in 2025.

A new source of high-value lithium is geothermal brines, “hot concentrated brines rich in minerals such as lithium, boron and potassium.” Despite the relatively low concentrations (hundreds of ppm) that can be present in these brines, the very large volumes of brine processed in geothermal power plants (hundreds of cubic meters per hour) make brines a valuable resource. be a potential resource. However, current approaches to extract lithium from brine involve evaporation ponds, which are complex and inefficient. As a result, only about 30% of the lithium contained in the original brine is marketed.

A 2020 report prepared by the California Energy Commission outlines opportunities to increase lithium production from geothermal brines. This analysis outlines opportunities for lithium extraction from geothermal brines in California and discusses the potential benefits of improving the economics of geothermal energy production by generating revenue from the production and sale of lithium carbonate. did.

The increasing demand for lithium is also creating opportunities for the development of innovative processing techniques to extract lithium from brine.

For example, research institute SRI International, the lead author of the report for the California Energy Commission, called for “new high-capacity selective sorbents (materials used to absorb or adsorb liquids or gases) and new sorbent regeneration processes. is.”

Demand for lithium is sure to stimulate ventures, attract investors, and fuel innovation in other new territories.

Compared to traditional methods of recovering lithium from brine, “SRI International’s sorbent and regeneration process enables on-line separation with higher recovery efficiencies and minimizes processing time using smaller amounts of sorbent. This is expected to reduce the cost of lithium production, and the project team has demonstrated an extraction efficiency of as much as 90% to recover lithium, and even after repeated cycles of lithium adsorption and desorption, capacity remains unchanged. No significant loss of was detected.”

Other examples of innovative therapeutic technology are offered by companies such as UK-based Evove and EnergyX. US-Based Energy Exploration Technology The need to convert brackish or salt water into fresh water for consumption has made advancements in membrane technology a major focus of the water sector.

Evolve is an example of how innovative water technology is being applied to extract lithium from salt water. According to company information, Evolve has achieved his 90%+ recovery of battery-grade lithium (>99.5% purity) using geothermal brine in its lab. The company is starting a pilot that will lead to a full-scale commercial harvest in 2023.

Elsewhere, EnergyX | Energy Exploration uses a polymer membrane developed by Benny Freeman, a professor of chemical engineering at the University of Texas at Austin. According to the company, EnergyX | Energy Exploration is intended to filter lithium directly from salt water. Freeman told his Economist that the company’s pilot his plant fits in a standard shipping container and should be able to process millions of liters of salt water a day. Once the process is perfected, the company believes he can extract at least 90% of the lithium in brine.

Competition for new sources of lithium and new technologies for extracting lithium from brine (either geothermal energy production or other sources) has launched a “gold rush” in areas with access to geothermal resources.

In the United States, investors and companies are eyeing opportunities in California’s Salton Sea. Three companies, Controlled Thermal Resources, EnergySource and Berkshire Hathaway Renewables, are testing or scaling up pilot technology there and will generate billions of dollars in private and public funding to build up to six facilities over the next decade. I’m looking for

California Governor Gavin Newsom has called the Salton Sea the “Saudi Arabia of Lithium.” The ocean is probably one of the world’s largest lithium deposits, but it will take at least two years before major production is reached.

Activities also focus on extracting lithium from geothermal waters in Cornwall, UK, where companies such as Cornish Lithium with an interest in mining have established operations.

