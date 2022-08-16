The latest Gmail redesign: Here’s what to expect:





Google is rolling out a new design for Gmail. Upcoming changes include a left menu for quick clicks to Chats, Spaces, and Meet. Easy filtering to find emails quickly. Many shades of blue.

Google says the move aims to make it easier to access its various apps, including its instant messenger and video conferencing tools, from your Gmail inbox.

Google users are used to sudden design and branding switches. In 2020, the company will rename its collection of apps from Google Suite to Google Workspace, presumably in hopes of turning its diverse collection of products into one hub, along with the names and logos of its accompanying video, chat, and collaboration apps. used continuously. Gmail users can now easily switch back and forth between apps, the company says.

We’ve seen further evolution during the pandemic as tens of millions of people around the world began to move between email, messaging, group chats and video calls as part of their daily lives, says Neena Kamath, Google product manager. said in a recent blog. Position. She’s brought together Gmail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet in one unified view to help people stay connected.

Gmail’s biggest changes don’t happen automatically, you’ll have to look for them yourself.To add Chat instant messages, Spaces collaboration rooms, or Meet video calls to the new left-hand menu, open your Gmail inbox in your browser and click[設定]Click the icon (the little gear).[Gmail のアプリ]and,[カスタマイズ]Choose. Select the app you want to add, reload, and it should appear in the left menu along with Mail and Spaces.

I’m not going to repeat the Gmail redesign, but why seven shades of blue/lavender on one screen? Certainly, this was not a difficult, politically contested decision!

— Ravdeep Chawla (@ravdeepchawla) August 9, 2022

Google also said it would add a search tip to the Gmail inbox. These are buttons that help narrow your search when looking for a specific message or attachment. A new tip button appears next to the back and forth arrows at the top of your inbox.

Gmail is one of the most widely adopted email services, with over 1 billion users. But people’s loyalty to Google’s email service hasn’t always been as satisfying. The company did away with the practice of reading emails in 2017 to better target users with ads, but didn’t directly say whether privacy protections are preventing companies from incorporating tracking technologies into emails. No. Google ended free photo storage last year. Some users now see an alert at the top of their inbox that they’re about to run out of the 15 gigabytes of free storage that comes with their Google account.

An app redesign rarely hits the people who use it.If you want to revert to an older version, again[設定]Go to[元のビューに戻る]Choose.

People are obsessed with the many shades of blue in Gmail’s redesign, completely ignoring the team’s wins. Redesigning the beloved app used by 1.5 billion people couldn’t be easier.

— Akash (@0xAkashY) August 11, 2022

