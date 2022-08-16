Buying a New iPhone Now? You Couldn’t Pick a Bad Time





Apple's next iPhone release is likely a month away, making it a difficult time to recommend buying a new iPhone.

Customers who can wait a few weeks can either get access to the next iPhone or take advantage of discounts that are likely to apply to current iPhone models.

Apple usually announces new iPhones in September and releases them shortly thereafter.

September is just around the corner. So is Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 line. For the most part, Apple usually announces a new wave of his iPhone models in September and releases them shortly thereafter. But even if you’re not interested in owning the latest iPhone, there are good reasons to wait patiently before buying an iPhone 13 or 13 Pro.

Apple’s iPhone 14 will probably launch soon

If Apple continues its current pattern, it will likely announce the iPhone 14 in the first half of September alongside iOS 16 and launch it in the second half. Released in stores on May 24th. The timing was similar for the iPhone 11, iPhone 8, and earlier models.

That said, there were some exceptions. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro launched in October 2020, and the 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max in November of the same year. The iPhone X was also launched in his November 2017.

As for what to expect from the iPhone 14, rumors suggest that the Pro model could come with an upgraded 48-megapixel main camera and a new notchless look. Apple is also rumored to release a new larger size of the standard iPhone 14.

Read on for a more in-depth analysis of when the iPhone 14 will launch based on Apple’s history.

Once iOS 16 is widely released, we could see the next iPhone line.

Patrick Holland/CNET Older iPhones may get cheaper

Don’t mind having the latest iPhone? You should still wait. Apple typically cuts prices on previous iPhone models when introducing new models, as it did with the iPhone 12 last year. For example, the 64 GB iPhone 12 dropped in price from $800 to $700 after the iPhone 13 was announced. Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 he dropped to $500 in 2021.

This year’s iPhone launch could be even better for those looking to save money on older models. If Apple follows his 2021 pattern, it could keep the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini lineup and drop the Mini’s price to $500. This is important because the iPhone 12 Mini will be his one of the cheapest 5G iPhones available. Yes, the iPhone SE is cheap at $430 and has 5G. However, it comes with a much smaller screen than Apple’s other phones, has only one main camera (most newer phones have two), and lacks Face ID.

5G isn’t mandatory, but as the network will continue to evolve over the next three years, it’s a good idea to make sure your next phone has 5G if you plan to stay on it. Find out if you can buy non-5G smartphones in 2022 here.

If you need an iPhone now

Not everyone is in a position to wait. If you really need a new iPhone now and want to save some money, consider buying a refurbished iPhone. Apple’s website offers refurbished models with a one-year warranty. Apple says these previously owned devices have been inspected and cleaned, and include the option to extend customer service with AppleCare plans.

You can also check reproduction models on websites such as Gazelle and Amazon. These websites have their own disclosures regarding device condition and warranty period. (Of course, you can sell your iPhone now.)

Not sure which iPhone is right for you? Check out our guide.

