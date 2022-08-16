Spotify is asking users to record their audio reactions to music playlists.





News articles have comments, YouTube has reaction videos, and a new test from streaming service Spotify is experimenting with audio reactions in music playlists. The experiment came to light thanks to a Vietnam-based Reddit user who posted a screenshot of the reaction prompt.

So what do you think? interface reads. Record episodes and share your thoughts on playlists. Below the prompt is a green record button to initiate an audio recording, appearing to be uploaded to the service as a podcast episode. There are also some simple editing options, such as the ability to add background music and tags.The reactions feature appears to be accessed via the microphone icon on the playlist page.

The company confirmed the test in a statement given to TechCrunch. At Spotify, we are always looking for ways to improve the user experience on our platform and regularly test features that we believe will bring value to our listeners and creators. We are currently running a limited test of in-app audio creation, but we don’t have any details to share at this time.It’s unclear how widely this new test will be rolled out, and the company said in his comments to The Verges. did not immediately respond to the request for

This feature is accessible via the microphone icon on the playlist page. Image: u/Mortical219/Reddit

User engagement is a fundamental component of many services’ online experiences, encouraging users to engage in conversations after reading an article or watching a video. And in recent years, reaction features like TikToks Duets have become a core part of their service offerings. Spotify’s test appears to be an attempt to bring a similar social element to its music playlists, and hopefully benefits from increased user engagement as a result.

The test’s findings come a little over a month after Spotify discovered an experiment that allowed users to record and post podcasts directly from the app, significantly lowering the barrier to entry for potential audio creators. . At the time, Spotify made this feature available to a small number of users in the US and New Zealand.

A simple audio reaction definitely makes a lot more sense than asking users to record a full-on podcast in the Spotify app. Users have come to expect high production value from their podcasts as a result of professional equipment and sophisticated editing that mobile his apps like Spotify can struggle to reproduce. But the bar for short audio reactions could be much lower (as it was with TikTok Duets), and users might be more willing to listen to clips recorded with their phone’s microphone.

However, keep in mind that Spotify is often experimenting with new features that get unlisted releases but are never officially released. The last few months have seen the platform testing everything from a TikTok-style discovery feed to his NFT gallery for musicians. It’s also been over a year since he hosted his tier of lossless streaming flashy launch events, and the company still hasn’t brought Spotify HiFi to customers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/8/16/23307804/spotify-podcast-reactions-playlists-vietnam-test The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos