Announcing Microsoft Dev Box Preview | Azure Blogs and Updates





Many IT organizations are faced with a choice between giving developers the flexibility they need to stay productive, or keeping developer workstations under control and secure. Supply Her chain challenges have forced developers to wait weeks or months to get the hardware they need, forcing them to use outdated hardware or unsecured personal devices. rice field. At the same time, hybrid work has forced IT departments to open up access to corporate and on-premises resources to developers around the world. Developers with access to sensitive source code and customer data are becoming targets of increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks.

Today, we are happy to announce that Microsoft Dev Box is now available in preview. Microsoft Dev Box is a managed service that enables developers to create high-performance, secure, code-ready project-specific workstations in the cloud on demand. Sign in to the Azure portal and search for “dev box” to start creating a dev box for your organization.

Focus on code, not infrastructure

Microsoft Dev Box allows developers to focus on writing only the code they can, instead of trying to get a working environment where they can build and run code. The dev box is ready to code and preconfigured by your team with all the tools and settings your developers need for their projects and tasks. Developers can create their own dev boxes whenever they need to quickly switch projects, experiment with proofs of concept, or start a full build in the background to move on to the next task.

Microsoft Dev Box supports any developer IDE, SDK, or tool that runs on Windows. Developers can target any development workload that can be built from Windows, including desktop, mobile, IoT, and web applications. Microsoft Dev Box also supports building cross-platform apps thanks to Windows Subsystem for Linux and Windows Subsystem for Android. Remote access gives developers the flexibility to securely access their development boxes from any device, including Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, and web browsers.

Tailor your dev box to your team’s needs

With Microsoft Dev Box, a team of developers creates and maintains a dev box image with all the tools and dependencies a developer needs to build and run an application. Lead developers can instantly deploy dev boxes sized for specific roles within their teams anywhere in the world. Choose from 4 vCPU / 16 GB to 32 vCPU / 128 GB SKUs to scale to any size application. By deploying development boxes in the closest Azure region and connecting them over the Azure global network, development teams ensure a smooth and responsive experience for developers around the world at gigabit connection speeds.

IT administrators can use Azure Active Directory groups to grant access to sensitive source code and customer data for each project. Using role-based permissions and custom network configuration, developer leads can give vendors limited access to the resources they need to contribute to the project. This keeps development more secure by eliminating the need to ship hardware to short-term contractors.

Centralize governance and management

Security and compliance cannot be sacrificed for developer flexibility and productivity. Microsoft Dev Box is built on Windows 365, so IT admins can easily manage their dev boxes alongside physical devices and cloud PCs using Microsoft Intune and Microsoft Endpoint Manager. IT admins can set conditional access policies to keep their dev boxes up to date with rapid quality updates, deploy zero-day patches across their organization, and quickly isolate compromised devices However, you can ensure that your users can access your dev box only from compliant devices. Endpoint Manager’s detailed device analytics make it easy to audit application health, device utilization, and other key metrics, so developers know they’re not exposing their organization to unnecessary risk so you can concentrate on your code with confidence.

Microsoft Dev Box uses a consumption-based compute and storage pricing model. In other words, organizations pay only for what they use. An automated schedule allows you to warm up your dev box at the start of the day and shut it down idle at the end of the day. Hibernation will be available in a few weeks and will allow developers to resume their stopped dev boxes and pick up where they left off.

get started now

Microsoft Dev Box is available today as a preview from the Azure Portal. During this period, organizations will get the first 15 hours of the dev box 8vCPU and 32 GB memory SKU and the first 365 hours of the dev box storage SSD 512 GB SKU for free each month. Beyond that, organizations pay only for what they use with a pay-as-you-go pricing model. In this model, organizations are billed hourly for the number of compute and storage consumed.

To learn more about Microsoft Dev Box and get started, visit the Microsoft Dev Box page or learn how to deploy your own Dev Box from the pool.

