2026 Polestar 6 EV roadster confirmed to have 884 hp powertrain





The Polestar 6 EV Roadster has been confirmed for production and is expected to go on sale in 2026. An 884-horsepower dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain is shared with the upcoming Polestar 5. Polestar builds his LA Concept Edition of the 500 with exclusive details from the original 02 concept, and reservations are now open.

it’s actually happening. Polestar is turning his one of the most beautiful concept cars we’ve seen in years into a production model. The company today confirmed plans to build the Polestar 6, an electric roadster previewed in March this year by the stunning O2 Concept.

That’s good news. The not so good news is that we’ll have to wait a while to get our hands on it because Polestar doesn’t plan to launch his 6 until some point in his 2026 for a few more years . Likewise, the car in these photos is the same concept we’ve seen before. It will be on display again this week at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, part of Monterey Car Week in California.

When the two-door hardtop convertible finally hits the road, it will have a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain said to produce 884 horsepower and 663 lb-ft of torque. These numbers may sound familiar to those who follow the Swedish brand’s other recent announcements. This includes confirming details about the upcoming Polestar 5 ‘Performance 4-Door GT’. It is in that car that the Polestar 6 shares his powerful electric motor and his 800-volt architecture. The two also share a proprietary bonded aluminum chassis, which is said to maximize lightness and stiffness.

target performance

Polestar isn’t quite ready to reveal all of the tech specs for its upcoming 6 Roadster (these will be closer to the actual launch), but in the meantime, we’ve got a few tempting options to whet your appetite. The electric drop-top is expected to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 3.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 mph.

Another big news is that the 2026 Polestar 6 will be launched in a limited-run special edition called the LA Concept. The company plans to make only 500 copies of him. Each has the same sky blue paintwork, bright leather interiors and 21-inch wheels found in the O2 concept that first set our hearts on fire. Additionally, Polestar is already taking bookings for the Radical Roadster. Count us among those who are very excited that this is happening.

