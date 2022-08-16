‘Rollerdrome’ Game: Bringing Shootouts To Skateparks On PS5 And PC





The rollerdrome has an elevator pitch. This game is a battle arena bloodsport built within the confines of a skatepark. That’s enough to turn the heads of gamers, myself included.

But calling the Rollerdrome a Tony Hawk Pro Skater with a gun isn’t quite right. Especially considering what the game actually rewards… roller skating.

I’m not going to split my hair for review. Rollerdrome is a fun game with his synthetic 70’s soundtrack that pulls you into the action. The game takes the mechanics of traditional skateboarding titles and mashes them into the slow-motion shootouts of The Matrix.

As soon as I stopped by the arena, I encountered bruisers with bats and marksmen with sniper rifles. No time to think about the six set you want to land. Instead, time your dodge from these bruisers, rolling in the brief moments when you can fire your gun.

So don’t grab a board expecting a Tony Hawk wonderland here. Rollerdrome developer Roll7 is his well-received 2D skateboard built around successfully landing a series of tricks His platformer He’s the same studio that created OlliOlli World . The studio clearly loves the genre, but Rollerdrome rewards players for effectively eliminating waves of enemies rather than landing tricks.

In Rollerdrome, you compete as Kara Hassan, a blood sports newcomer organized by a giant tech company in the not too distant future. I have yet to reach the game’s ending after playing this weekend, but the game’s plot fits the same notes as The Hunger Games. Brutal sports are a televised spectacle that fascinates the media and the public. Before each round of the game, you can explore smaller scenes outside the arena to piece together pieces of the larger story. The initial goal, at least, is to become the next Rollerdrome his champion.

Drop into every arena in the Rollerdrome and face waves of enemies in different locations in each skatepark. The game is all about forward momentum. Once you give Carla the first push of her analog stick, she doesn’t have to tell her to keep skating. The shell does it by itself. So it can get frustrating when certain parts of the map are out of reach. I often felt the wind blow the sails off when I failed to wallride to the balcony. It started to feel more like a flaw in a particular map design than a challenge.

There are four types of guns in the game: a pistol, a grenade launcher, and a laser beam rifle called the Z-11, each of which can be particularly good or bad at killing enemies. Unlocking the gun drew me to his Z-11. That’s because it’s the only gun that allows players to aim freely on the map and take incredibly satisfying trick shots.

To get more ammo in the Rollerdrome, you’ll need a combination of grabs, grinds, and wall rides. And the more variation in the types of tricks you land, the more ammo you earn per trick. This is an easy way to encourage you to think about the motions Roll7 is pushing into its controller while desperately dodging incoming rockets. But tricks were just a means to an end for me. Rarely have I considered trying a trick just because it looks cool or fun when jumping off a particular ramp. I kept a list of grabs I did or didn’t do recently.

My biggest gripe is that a lot of Rollerdrome’s purpose feels like checking items off a list. Because that’s exactly what you need to do to progress in the game. Every arena has a list of challenges to complete, such as landing a specific trick at a specific location or collecting all 5 tokens floating around the skatepark. You cannot advance to the next round of the game until you complete a certain number of objectives from available arenas.

These challenges allow players to replay each skatepark to build their best runs and string together the best series of shootouts and aerial grabs. That’s the fun part. The less fun part is pausing to read goals that you forget in the middle of the action.

What Rollerdrome shows is that Roll7 is very good at creating a skating game that envelops players in a flow-like state. People love OlliOlli World because it requires you to glide across the screen with a series of well-timed jumps and tricks. When the Rollerdrome really sucks you in deep, all you think about is spinning, grinding, or sailing toward your opponent on your next dodge, jump, or grab.

If you enjoy John Wick rollerskating with 70’s synth bars, we’ve got the game for you.

