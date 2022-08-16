



RecoveryTools MBOX Migrator 2022 Free Download. It is complete offline standalone setup of RecoveryTools MBOX Migrator 2022.

RecoveryTools MBOX Migrator 2022 Overview

RecoveryTools MBOX Migrator 2022 is a handy application that can be used to easily and quickly convert MBOX emails to a wide range of supported formats, a powerful and comprehensive application that provides a rich set of reliable tools that allow you to convert MBOX emails without any data loss.It has the ability to convert MBOX mailbox items to a wide range of email file formats such as PST, PDF, OST, MSG, EML, CSV, HTML, Text, DOCX, EMLX, MHT, XPS and RTF. It supports a wide range of popular email services such as Outlook, Gmail, IMAP, Yahoo, Hotmail and other mail clients, and provides a neat and clean interface with all the necessary tools and features that can be easily accessed with the click of a button. It also supports batch processing to help you convert multiple MBOX emails at once. You can also download RecoveryTools Gmail Backup Wizard Enterprise 2022 Free Download.

RecoveryTools MBOX Migrator 2022 includes a built-in browser that allows users to browse the location of MBOX files and select them based on requirements, and also includes an automatic search option to help you search for MBOX files from the local system. It also uses the advanced date range feature to filter out certain emails by setting a start and end date. The program maintains the folder hierarchy to keep the MBOX file data in the same shape after conversion. It can keep meta information just like To, Cc, Bcc, From, Message body after successful conversion. In addition, it can easily remove duplicate emails by getting rid of duplicate or identical email items to save space and reduce the resulting file size. It also gives you the possibility to import single or multiple MBOX files to specific email clients according to your needs, the application supports all types of MBOX files created or exported from other email applications such as Mac Mail, SeaMonkey, Eudora Mail, Entourage, Netscape Mail, Earthlink, MailCopa, Pocomail, The Bat, etc. You can also download RecoveryTools zMigrator 2022 for free.

RecoveryTools Features of MBOX Migrator 2022

Below are some noticeable features which you’ll experience after RecoveryTools MBOX Migrator 2022 Free Download

RecoveryTools MBOX Migrator 2022 Technical Setup Details

Before you start RecoveryTools MBOX Migrator 2022 Free Download, make sure you have the system specifications listed below.

Software Full Name: RecoveryTools MBOX Migrator 2022 Setup File Name: RecoveryTools_MBOX_Migrator_7.8.rar Setup Size: 41MB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Setup Fully Compatibility Mechanical: 32-bit (x86) / 64-bit (x64) Version Added Last Date: August 16, 2022 Developers: Recovery Tools

System Requirements for RecoveryTools MBOX Migrator 2022 Operating System: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1/10RAM: 1.5 GB Hard Disk: 50 MB Processor: Intel Dual Core or higher Processor RecoveryTools MBOX Migrator 2022 Free Download

Click on the link below to start RecoveryTools MBOX Migrator 2022 Free Download. This is complete offline installer standalone setup of Windows. This will be compatible with both 32-bit and 64-bit windows.

Password 123 This post was last updated on: August 16, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://getintopc.com/softwares/converters/recoverytools-mbox-migrator-2022-free-download/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

