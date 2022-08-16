Singer reveals ‘reimagined’ Porsche 911 Cabriolet





This carefully named ‘reimagined’ Porsche 911 Cabriolet is the work of Singer, a company that does amazing things with Porsche for the most discerning customer. Singer specializes in this area, but this is the first 964 Cabriolet. It’s probably over $500,000, and we’ll be waiting at least a few years.

To stay on the right side of Porsche’s zealously guarded intellectual property, Singer is always careful that the company neither manufactures nor sells cars. It describes its task as restoring and reimagining the Porsche 911, or 964, chassis that was built. However, Singer is neither a manufacturer nor a restoration expert. Distillery.

This is our latest Cask Strength offering and the first convertible 911 to receive the Singer treatment. Built on lessons learned from the recent turbo study rework of the iconic 930, this 911 Cabriolet features wide-body carbon fiber reinforcements, a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged and air-cooled flat-six engine, and a 6-speed manual transmission. I’m here.

Like most Singerized 911s, this car is built to the owner’s specifications. In an era when the term ‘bespoke’ has expanded to include painting Cayenne’s brakes his calipers yellow, this special 911 cab is appropriately bespoke. The high-performance He has a 510 hp engine (original turbo study he has 450 hp as standard) with an electric wastegate and air-to-water intercooling, as well as upgraded carbon-ceramic brakes. But it’s clearly intended as a grand tourer, with softer suspension options, electric power seats, air conditioning and even inductive phone charging.

Since its inception in 2009, Singer has always focused on infusing California’s automotive spirit into its reimaginings. Here, images of an open-top 911 Turbo cruising along his Pacific Coast highway, crossing sun-baked Bixby Creek his bridge, salt spray in his nostrils and endless flat-six torque. immediately reminds me. reserve.

Singer has modified several 911 Targuses in the past, but this is the first time he has tried a 964 Cabriolet. That effort should be based on forced induction, and that giant whale tail is a good fit. A half-dozen cabriolets were manufactured inside. These cars were built from Turbo-inspired widebody 911 cabriolets and each was shipped to Weissach’s Sonderwisch division where they were comprehensively rebuilt with Turbohi powertrain and performance upgrades.

Sonderwisch translates to “Special Wishes”. This is what Porsche now calls its exclusive manufacturing department. Singer he effectively doubles all three conditions. That means a manufacturing approach that is so inclusive that it makes just about anything a customer wants, incredibly rare and exclusive, and makes even the glove box a work of art.

As you can imagine, the costs are astronomical. The wait isn’t long, but the 911 convertible singer will likely wait at least a few years for anyone interested in commissioning his restoration. Demand easily outstrips supply, despite price estimates of at least $500,000.

Not surprisingly, Singer’s stone-free approach to creating isn’t so much a car as an idea. This 911 Turbo Cabriolet offers a refined version of what his 911 posters in every bedroom promised, both in performance and driving experience. It’s Porsche’s drop-top dream, condensed into carbon fiber and polished his steel, and every ounce of it is as powerful as you’d like it to be.

