The next big 22H2 update for Windows 11s will be delivered on September 20th





Microsoft plans to release the next big Windows 11 update, version 22H2, on September 20th. According to sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans, The Verge reports that Microsoft plans to roll out Windows 11 22H2 via Windows Update on September 20th.

Windows Central first reported a release date for 22H2 today after I hinted at a September 20th plan a week ago.

Microsoft has been testing Windows 11 22H2 for several months and[スタート]It includes many new improvements such as app folders in menus, drag and drop in the taskbar, new touch gestures and animations, and more. Microsoft is also adding a new Live Captions accessibility feature at 22H2. Likewise, part of his 22H2 is a new Voice Access tool that allows you to control your PC using voice commands.

New Start menu folder in Windows 11.Image: Microsoft

Task Manager has also been overhauled in Windows 11 22H2 with a new dark mode and a much better layout including a new command bar and an efficiency mode that limits apps from consuming resources. Snap Layouts have also been greatly improved in 22H2, allowing you to easily drag and view all layouts available for arranging your apps.

Microsoft is also working on a File Explorer tab that will arrive a little later than September 20th. Windows Central reports that another update for 22H2 is expected later this year. This includes File Explorer tabs and a new Suggested Actions feature. If you want access to Windows 11 22H2 a little earlier, testers can install the final update now.

Automatic Subtitling works with any audio. Image: New layout of Microsoft Task Manager.Image: Microsoft

According to sources at The Verge, Microsoft will be unveiling new products to mark the 10th anniversary of the Surface this fall. These Surface devices may ship with the new 22H2 version of Windows 11.

Microsoft has yet to officially announce a release date for Windows 11 22H2 or hints at a potential Surface event. Microsoft will return to in-person tech events in October at its Ignite conference in Seattle, October 12-14.

