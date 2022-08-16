Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: The Flip is square





Our favorite foldable smartphones of 2021 are back. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, unveiled by Samsung at his twice-yearly Galaxy Unpacked conference, comes alongside a revamped Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro ANC earbuds and a pair of new Galaxy Watch 5 health-conscious wearables. Did.

And just like the rest of these devices, rather than reinvent the wheel, Samsung decided to make a few tweaks to the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s award-winning formula. There’s still a lot to love about the model, only that those changes aren’t as headline-grabbing as previous releases.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: What you need to know

The 4th generation Flip may be more sophisticated than anything else, but there are plenty of quality-of-life changes in this iteration. The design has been tweaked for easy one-handed use and features his top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, along with a larger 3,700mAh battery for better overall stamina. It has been. Not to mention, a new color range is also available.

IPX8 water resistance is back, and like last year’s claims of durability, it features a reinforced internal screen and a hard-wearing metal frame. The 6.7-inch display is the same as its predecessor, with a resolution of 2,640 x 1,080 and an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. It also comes with 8 GB of RAM and a choice of 128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB of storage.

The Flip 4 comes with two 12MP rear cameras consisting of a main unit with an f/1.8 aperture alongside a 123-degree (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens. There’s no flashy underscreen selfie camera like the one on the Fold 4. Instead, it embeds a run-of-the-mill 10MP (f/2.4) selfie inside a U-shaped screen cutout.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: price and competition

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is 50 more expensive than its predecessor at launch, and if you opt for the model with 128GB of storage, it will cost you a minimum of $999. The 512GB variant at the end will be $1,199.

This slightly inflated starting price makes rivals such as the Huawei P50 Pocket ($1,099) cost a little more.Samsung’s own Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a much larger screen than the Flip, but its Mobile phone prices start at a much more expensive 1,649 and you pay a hefty premium.

But, of course, last year’s Flip 3 is still sold as new, selling for as low as 600 on Amazon. It’s a good deal and I really wonder if the new model is worth the extra $400 he’s paying.

Not to mention that the Flip 4 is 999, which also puts it up against some of the blockbuster non-foldable smartphones. For example, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at 949, just like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. For a little more money, you can also get the excellent Oppo Find X5 Pro (1,049).

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: design and key features

The launch of the new Moto Razr got bogged down just hours before its planned reveal and while the Huawei P50 Pocket wasn’t in the UK yet, the folding design of the Z Flip 4s was a small European patch. A more modern take on old-school clamshell phone design, the Z Flip 4 folds in half into a square that fits half the size of a regular-sized phone .

It’s still a trick that works wonders, and I personally prefer it to the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s flip-to-expand design. As a tight pocket in jeans or a handbag with limited space.

The design of the Z Flip 4s has actually changed a bit this year, but to the naked eye you’ll hardly notice the difference. Samsung says the phone has a slightly slimmer hinge and reduced bezels for easier one-handed use. Again, this isn’t something we noticed while testing the phone, but the frame is now a reflective silver rather than matte plastic.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4s’ color options are more vibrant than the more serious business Fold. At launch, you’ll be able to pick up the phone in any of the Bora Purples sent for review, alongside graphite, pink gold, and blue. There is also the option to customize the panels and frames with further color options via Samsung’s Bespoke Edition personalization service.

Like the Fold, the Galaxy Z Flip is IPX8 waterproof, which means it’s not certified against dust or particle ingress. That said, it’s a big win for a foldable product, and the Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection should also protect against scratches and cracks. However, the weight has increased slightly to 187g, which is only a 4g change.

Always helpful is that the side-mounted power button doubles as a fingerprint sensor, which you can use to unlock both the front and inner screens. That’s it. So you’ll have to make do with the storage you chose at checkout.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: Display

Inside, the Dynamic AMOLED 2x display is 6.7 inches diagonal, has a resolution of 2,640 x 1,080, and features an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. The secondary cover screen, meanwhile, is a slim 1.9-inch, 512 x 260 touchscreen bar on the back of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 that sits below the two rear-facing cameras and spans the width of the phone.

This secondary display has some of the new features and customization options of Flip 4. Now you can switch between analog and digital clock styles, add AR emojis, set a background with your own photo, and reply to messages with pre-made lists. – Set responses, emojis and text-to-speech without even opening your phone.

Open the phone and the display inside is pretty good. It produced 95.6% of the sRGB color gamut and recorded an average Delta E chromatic dispersion score of 1.13 in the smartphone’s Natural profile.

Brightness has also increased, with a measured brightness of 800cd/2 with the auto-brightness setting enabled and the torch shining on the phone’s ambient light sensor. The Z Flip 4s’ internal display peaks at around 1,200cd/m2, even during HDR playback. This is about the same as what we get at the moment.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: performance and battery life

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of storage. This is not extensible, so choose wisely.

As we’ve seen in other 8 Plus Gen 1 smartphones, the Galaxy Z Flip 4s’ performance for both CPU and GPU-related processing tasks is blazingly fast. Running the Geekbench 5 test, the Z Flip 4 achieved results of 1,298 and 4,025 on multi-core and single-core respectively. This is a significant performance improvement of up to 16% over the previous version.

Gaming takes a toll on the arm, too. The Flip 4 hit his 119 fps average frame rate in the Manhattan 3 benchmark on the GFXBench screen. This is practically perfect considering that the screen has a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz. It’s also 13% faster than last year’s score.

The battery is 12% larger than last year’s model, with a capacity of 3,700mAh, and the phone supports 25W wired charging (charger not included) as well as wireless and reverse wireless charging.

The result is significantly better battery life. When running an in-house battery drain test, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 he lasted 21 hours and 11 minutes before dropping to zero. That’s also significantly longer than the Z Flip 3 for his five hours, making it the longest-lasting foldable smartphone we’ve tested (at the time of writing).

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will also launch with Android 12 pre-installed, guaranteed for 4 years of Android software updates (moving to Android 16) and 5 years of security patches. Samsung’s OneUI 4.1 software tweaks are found throughout, but this is generally one of the least noticeable in a long list of Android skins.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: Camera

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 uses a dual camera setup consisting of a main 12MP (f/1.8) sensor with OIS and a secondary 12MP (f/2.2) sensor with a 123 degree ultra-wide angle. It’s a similar arrangement to last year’s model, except Samsung says the main sensor this time around is probably better.

Little has changed, but the Z Flip 4’s photography capabilities still have a lot to offer. All shots have a fair amount of detail, with effective use of HDR and relatively modest saturation and contrast. Capture great shots with vibrant colors with stunning low-light proficiency.

In fact, I preferred the Z Flip 4s’ night shots to the more expensive iPhone 13 Pro Max. Samsung’s foldable cuts through darkness more effectively without obscuring detail or applying unnaturally warm hues. I liked the plain background, but the iPhone added a little more detail.

However, with the 12MP ultra-wide camera, detail is significantly reduced and images look a little washed out. In particular, there are few uses for wide-angle cameras. In particular, there’s little benefit to being able to cram more stuff into the frame, but the Z Flip 4s’ ultra-wide image can come in handy in a pinch.

Videos reach up to 4K resolution at 60 fps. It’s perfectly stable, and footage looks steady with crisp detail and fast autofocus. However, based on my testing, it doesn’t look like Samsung made any changes in this regard, and the video looks the same as it did in previous iterations.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review: Verdict

Like all Samsung’s August 2022 offerings, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks a lot like its predecessor, with a few tweaks here and there for proper measurements, but it’s mostly That’s good.

Indeed, the performance boost from the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 may be its best new feature, and we’ve learned that one of our biggest complaints about the previous model was the less than stellar battery life. Considering the increased stamina is worth the upgrade. Unique.

Despite the slight price increase, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the best foldable device you can buy today. An ideal combination of price, form factor, and performance, this updated model has many advantages, and for the money, you can’t do much better.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available for pre-order now, with an expected launch date of August 26th. We also rounded up his SIM-free and contract deals, a favorite in the run-up to launch, with nice giveaways including a year of his Disney Plus and his bag of 5G data.

