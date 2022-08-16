Canonical/Microsoft partnership brings .NET 6 to Ubuntu Linux — Visual Studio Magazine





news

Canonical/Microsoft partnership brings .NET 6 to Ubuntu Linux

Microsoft and Canonical today announced that .NET 6 is included in the latest Ubuntu distribution of the latter company’s Linux OS after a months-long partnership.

And not only is .NET 6 bundled with Ubuntu 22.04 (Jammy), it’s easy to install with a simple apt command. Additionally, the closer relationship between the two companies, with development teams collaborating directly and sharing content, made .NET 6 available in a new type of lean, simplified container image created by Canonical. It also led to a joint announcement that there is.

Canonical uses the term “chithering” to describe the process of stripping away all but the exact set of files and packages that an image needs at runtime. “These ‘chiseled’ images are so called because they’ve been stripped of everything unnecessary to provide a minimal Ubuntu image optimized for OCI containers. It addresses developer feedback on attack surface and image size without compromising Ubuntu’s stability and familiarity,” said Canonical. said in a blog post on August 16th.

According to the company, the result of tethering is the smallest Ubuntu-based Open Container Initiative (OCI) image ever released, delivered in a 6MB compressed package with approximately 100MB of code reduced. The creator of Ubuntu has released his two new beta Ubuntu-based OCI images for .NET 6.

The new container images are said to significantly improve security posture, including:

Tiny image (smaller size and smaller attack surface) No package manager (avoids entire arsenal of attacks) No shell (avoids entire arsenal of attacks) Non-root (avoids entire arsenal of attacks)

All of the above are open enough for Microsoft, which open-sourced .NET Core about five years ago, to team up with Canonical for the Ubuntu distribution, which has long been one of the most popular distributions. Born after recently deciding to finally gain experience with the sauce. A product for everyday Linux users.

Microsoft’s Richard Lander said in the company’s own August 16th blog post: “We learned a lot about how to build OSS projects to be candidates for inclusion in Linux distributions.”

The partnership was therefore formed with two goals. Simplify with .NET on Ubuntu and shorten the supply chain between Canonical and Microsoft.

The former is achieved by including .NET 6 in Jammy and can be installed with a simple apt install dotnet6 command.

Regarding the latter, Microsoft states: Build Ubuntu-based .NET images (Regular and Chiseled).Instead of pulling from Docker Hub, that’s what I’m using now.Now we have a zero-distance supply chain for all Canonical assets . ”

The .NET deb package is now included in Ubuntu Jammy 22.04 LTS for the x64 architecture and will be available soon for the Arm64 architecture and all new Ubuntu releases, Canonical said, and pre-built container images are now available in Azure Container. I also confirmed that it is available. Via registry and Docker Hub.

[Click on image for larger view.] Improved .NET 8 source builds (source: Microsoft).

Going forward, Microsoft will set up a distribution maintainers group for .NET, of which Canonical is a member, to discuss source build improvements that may provide an opportunity for Canonical to make .NET sources easier to use. says Lander. As you can see from the chart above, one of the improvements in .NET 8 is to “enable and better define what ‘portable Linux’ does.”

Valentin Viennot, Product Manager at Canonical, said: “We believe working with the .NET team at Microsoft is a huge improvement for both our communities.”

About the author

David Ramel is an editor and writer at Converge360.

