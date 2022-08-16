Overwatch 2 account merging and cross-progression explained





Blizzard has revealed details about how account merging will work when it moves to Overwatch 2.

blizzard entertainment

Believe it or not, Overwatch 2 was on the fast track to release. Before the sequel was released on October 4th and Blizzard transitioned all Overwatch players to it, Team 4 revealed a key piece of the puzzle: how to merge and cross accounts – progress work.

Regardless of which platform you play Overwatch 2 on, you’ll need a Battle.net account. When Overwatch 2 launches, you’ll be able to merge your PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch accounts so they’re all in one profile. This will give you access to all cosmetics (skins, voice lines, etc.) you have unlocked across your connected accounts.

You can also share your Overwatch 2 progress across platforms. For example, if you play on both PC and Xbox, you can level up your Battle Pass on each.

Forbes Details Overwatch 2 Will Have Battle Pass, Loot Boxes Will Be Removed Once Free To Play By Kris Holt

Starting today, when you launch Overwatch 2, you will be asked to select and confirm which account you would like to integrate. That way, you’ll be ready to rock and roll on October 4th.

When console players log into Overwatch, a prompt will appear. The Account Merge screen displays all currently linked accounts.[アカウントの切り替え]After selecting the option, you will be presented with a QR code that you can scan with your mobile phone. You can then enter the code displayed on your console to create a Battle.net account or connect to an existing account.

The next time you log in, you’ll need to verify that the correct account is linked to initiate the integration process.

Note: If you have not verified your mobile number, you will be asked to do so through an SMS verification process. Blizzard requires Overwatch 2 players to connect their mobile phone number. This will help you fight Smurfs and Cheetahs during free-to-play moves.

Details From Forbes Overwatch 2 Addresses Smurfs By Forcing Players To Connect Mobile Numbers To Battlenet Accounts Kris Holt

You can also complete the account merging process on PC via the Battle.net website, but you’ll need a verified phone number. We have a help page that provides details on linking your console account to Battle.net.

Please note that this part is very important. You can only merge your accounts fully once, so make sure you choose the correct account.

Only one account can be merged per platform. I have multiple accounts on both PC and PlayStation (although I no longer actually play Overwatch on PS5). Therefore, you should carefully consider which accounts to merge.

Another important thing to keep in mind is that you can unlink your console account from Battle.net whenever you like. However, there is a one-year moratorium on linking new accounts to your Battle.net account.

After that, link your new console account to Battle.net and you’ll be able to access your progress and cosmetics stored in the latter. However, progress from the newly linked console account will not carry over.

FORBES Details Overwatch 2’s Competitive Mode Has Some Big Changes By Kris Holt

Competitive play and skill evaluation will continue to be separated between PC and console. Merging multiple console accounts will keep your highest earned rank.

As for your stats, they are separated by input pool. According to Team 4, it could be referring to using a controller and a mouse and keyboard. When you merge multiple console accounts, total values ​​(wins, eliminations, total play time, etc.) are combined. Stats with the highest values, such as Killstreaks and Accuracy Percentages, use the highest numbers from various console accounts.

Similarly, the highest support level is used. In-game achievements earned across platforms will appear on your profile, while console-specific achievements will remain on their respective platforms.

Gameplay settings remain the same on each platform. Access your saved custom game options for each platform. The latest presets are kept up to the limit.

Consolidating your accounts will also consolidate your credits and Overwatch League tokens. His OWL tokens purchased on Nintendo Switch will remain on that platform. However, items purchased with them are accessible across platforms.

Hope that’s all clear enough! Feel free to reach out to me on Twitter @krisholt if you’re not sure what to do. I will do my best to help you.

Being able to access all the cosmetics you’ve unlocked or purchased regardless of platform seems like a great reason to merge accounts. There is also an option to proceed with .

Meanwhile, the Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event is underway. There’s still time to earn loot boxes and add to your cosmetic collection before Overwatch 2 releases. Remember, all of Overwatch’s cosmetics carry over to the sequel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/krisholt/2022/08/16/overwatch-2-account-merging-and-cross-progression-explained/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos