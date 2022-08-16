AMD is holding a launch event for its Ryzen 7000 CPUs this month





Maybe building a new PC now? AMD has announced that it will unwrap its next-generation Ryzen 7000 processors on August 29th. Let’s hope it stops teasing us with vague but promising Zen 4 improvements and announces some actual chips for the device.

What We Already Know: The Ryzen 7000 Processor Will Be The First PC Chip Based On The 5nm Process And The First AMD Desktop Chip To Boost Above 5GHz, The AM5 Motherboard Platform Will Receive DDR5 And PCIe 5.0 From AMD is the first to support out-of-the-box. It depends on which motherboard you buy.

oh i need to buy a new motherboard. Because AMD will finally break compatibility with his long-lived AM4 platform and switch away from the pins of the CPU, of course. (AM4 coolers are still rideable.) And yes, the new Ryzen 7000 desktop chips actually have crown-shaped lids.

In case you haven’t followed AMD closely, these would be AMD’s first desktop chips since the popular Ryzen 5000 series, as Ryzen 6000 was exclusively for laptops and other mobile devices. I’m not alternating between desktops and desktops, as AMD is set to release its Ryzen 7000 chips for both extreme gaming laptops and thin and light next year.

Other reasons not to buy or build a new PC at this time: While RAM prices are reportedly falling and graphics cards are already hitting below suggested retail prices, sources in the Chinese supply chain claims that Nvidia and AMD will eventually drop GPU prices even further. of August. You might also wonder why Nvidia and AMD are clearing these shelves: We were hoping for a new generation of GPUs from each before 2022 came out.

However, be aware that Intel may increase the price of its CPUs. At least that’s what we heard before the PC market plummeted and Intel surprised investors with a sudden $500 million loss.

