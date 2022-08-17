Award-Winning MMORPG Guild Wars 2 Celebrates 10th Anniversary and Launches on Steam August 23rd





New Platform, Twitch Drop Support, New Complete Collection Comes to One of the Highest-Rated MMORPGs of All Time

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Award-winning Guild Wars 2 launches on Steam on Tuesday, August 23, bringing the critically acclaimed MMORPG to third-party platforms. It is the first time. Widely hailed as one of his most beloved PC games of all time, the subscription-free online world of Tyria celebrates its 10th anniversary this month and opens the door to adventure for his group of new players.

To mark the milestone, the official Guild Wars 2 Steam page trailer, released today, welcomes the Steam community to the lush fantasy world of Tyria and can be viewed here.

The award-winning MMORPG Guild Wars 2 is coming to Steam on August 23rd, 2022.

Kendall Boyd, senior vice president of marketing at NCSOFT West, said: “Launching on Steam will allow a whole new audience of players who never had the chance to adventure with us to experience one of the greatest fantasy worlds in gaming. , we are thrilled to welcome them to our wonderful community.”

To coincide with launch, a new content bundle for Steam players, the Guild Wars 2 Complete Collection, will be available. Priced at $99.97, players will get access to all three of his expansions (Heart of Thorn, Path of Fire, and End of Dragons), as well as all five seasons of the game’s episode Living World, which fills in the gaps between the game’s main story arcs. You can experience it. The Complete Collection includes his first ten years of Guild Wars 2 in one incredible package, from his first steps into that epic virtual world to the explosive experience of Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons. including a climax.

The August 23rd release on Steam also marks the beginning of official support for Twitch Drops in Guild Wars 2. By watching your favorite streamer play Guild Wars 2 on his Twitch, players can unlock exclusive in-game characters including classic outfits, experience boosters, and even the unique his Glowing Purple Mask cosmetic! Earn rewards. His first Twitch Drop Rewards campaign will begin on his August 23rd and end on his August 28th.

Steam users can add the game to their wishlist starting today, before it goes live on August 23rd at 12pm PDT. Players from both Steam and the NCSOFT first-party Guild Wars 2 client can play together on the same server.

For more information on the upcoming Steam launch of Guild Wars 2, please visit the official website http://www.guildwars2.com or the official Steam store page.

About Guild Wars 2

Guild Wars 2 is a visually stunning online game featuring action combat, large-scale dynamic events where players work together, and large-scale roles combined with competitive team-based and world-versus-world battles. It offers the player a magnificent magnificence of the playing environment. The game is frequently updated with Living World episodes that tell the world’s ongoing story and introduce new places to travel to. We continue our no subscription fee business model. For more information, please visit www.guildwars2.com.

About ArenaNet

ArenaNet is the developer of the groundbreaking Guild Wars 2 and the best-selling Guild Wars online role-playing game. The studio’s mission is to create innovative online worlds, foster a vibrant global community of passionate players, and incorporate handcrafted artistry into every aspect of their games. ArenaNet was founded in his year 2000, and worldwide he has attracted over 16 million players, with press and fans consistently calling Guild Wars 2 one of his best MMOs and RPGs of all time. I’m in.

Source NC software

Source NC software

