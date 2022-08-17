Top Reasons Why Everyone Should Use a VPN – Even on the Phone

AVPN is a secure tunnel between two or more devices. A VPN encrypts all data passing through it, making it impossible for anyone to intercept and read your information. There are many reasons why you should use a VPN on your phone. Even if you don’t think you need one, it’s always better to be safe than sorry.

Let’s learn more about the VPN meaning and the top reasons why you should use one, even on your phone.

1. Protect Your Privacy

One of the most important reasons to use a VPN is to protect your privacy. When connected to the internet, your ISP can see everything you do online. This includes the websites you visit, the emails you send, and even the files you download.

However, when you’re connected to a VPN, your ISP can only see that you’re connected to a VPN server. They can’t see what you’re doing or which websites you visit. This means your ISP can’t sell your data to advertisers or use it to target you with ads.

2. Bypass Geo-blocks

Another great reason to use a VPN is to bypass geo-blocks . Many websites, including Netflix, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer, restrict access based on your location. It means you’ll be blocked if you’re trying to watch a movie on Netflix from outside the US.

However, when you connect to a VPN server in the US, you’ll be able to watch that movie. This is because your traffic will appear to be coming from the US instead of your actual location. You can also use a VPN to access geo-blocked websites in other countries.

3. Improve Your Security

When connected to the internet, you’re susceptible to hackers and cybercriminals. They can steal your personal information, including your passwords and financial information.

However, your traffic is encrypted when you’re connected to a VPN. It means it’s much harder for hackers to intercept and steal your data. A VPN can also help protect you from malware and other online threats.

4. Save Money on Travel

If you travel frequently, a VPN can help you save money on your hotel and flight bookings. Many hotels and airlines offer discounts to customers who book through their websites.

However, these discounts are often only available to customers in certain countries. By connecting to a VPN server in the country where the discount is available, you’ll be able to access these discounts.

5. Avoid Throttling

ISPs often throttle traffic to certain websites, including Netflix and YouTube. Unfortunately, this means your connection will be slow, and you’ll have to deal with buffering.

However, your ISP can’t throttle your traffic when connected to a VPN. This means you’ll be able to stream videos from these websites without any buffering or delays.

6. Access Blocked Websites

In some countries, including China and Iran, the government blocks access to certain websites. If you try to visit one of these websites, you’ll see an error message.

However, by connecting to a VPN server in another country, you’ll be able to access these websites . This is because your traffic will appear to be coming from that country instead of your actual location.

7. Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

If you use public Wi-Fi on your phone, you’re at risk of being hacked. This is because public Wi-Fi networks are often unsecured, and hackers can easily intercept your traffic.

However, your traffic is encrypted when you’re connected to a VPN. This means it’s much harder for hackers to steal your data. A VPN can also help protect you from other online threats, such as malware and phishing attacks.

8. Avoid Buffering

Some ISPs throttle bandwidth for certain activities, such as streaming videos or downloading files. This means your connection will be slow, and you’ll have to deal with buffering.

However, your ISP can’t throttle your bandwidth when you’re connected to a VPN. This means you’ll be able to stream videos and download files without delays or buffering.

Bottom Line

VPN services are becoming more popular than ever, but some users may assume they are all the same. In fact, there is a wide variety of different services available, so users need to exercise caution when choosing a VPN. However, if you use one correctly on your computer or phone, it can protect your online privacy and keep your private data secure.