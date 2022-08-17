Garena Free Fire Max redemption code for August 17, 2022: Learn more here





Garena Free Fire North America recently announced a tournament to mark its fifth anniversary. The tournament will take place on his August 26th. Garena Free Fire is banned in India, but the company offers his Max edition. Garena Free Fire Max is a multiplayer battle royale game that offers players a huge collection of in-game items such as diamonds, pets, and more. However, these in-game items are almost always expensive for gamers to purchase. Use these redemption codes to get rewards like weapons and outfits for free.

This game was developed by 111 Dots Studio. The creators are constantly updating the in-game codes for players to redeem and unlock daily rewards. There is also another his website where players can redeem available codes.

Redemption codes will award players with rewards such as Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crates, Rebel Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, Fire Head Hunting Parachutes, and more. Reward codes are only available for the first 500 users.Hurry up and redeem your code

Here is the list of all Garena Free Fire Max Active Codes for August 17th:

MHM5D8ZQZP22

FFPL72XC2SWE

Z2FB-HASU-3VXS

4UBY-XPTW-ERES

FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9

BKSK-ECCM-JZEB

L8LN-F5WK-2YPN

TPNA-MS84-ZE8E

26JT-3G6R-QVAV

A46N-U6UF-Q2JP

6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8

FAG4-LHKD-92GZ

RHUV-SWWV-N9G4

FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP

5R8S-AGS5-MCK5

2K5A-WHD3-FKWB

XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ

AMCT-7DU2-K2U2

LQ6Q-2A95-G29F

HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H

QA97-CXS2-J0F0

W73D-61AW-NGL2

UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U

NLCB-6S92-K2DE

How to redeem these codes

– Visit the game’s official reward redemption site in Chrome

– Log into your account using Facebook, Twitter, Google or VK ID

– Then copy the above code and paste it into the text box

-[確認]Click to continue.Receive rewards in the in-game mail section

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/tech-news/garena-free-fire-max-redeem-codes-for-august-17-2022-check-the-details-here-11660704482061.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

