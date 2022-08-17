What to expect from Apple’s 10th generation budget iPad: Chip refresh, USB-C, and major design changes





Apple is working on an updated version of its lower-priced iPad, and the new tablet is expected to hit the market in the second half of 2022. Entry-level iPads have always been something of an afterthought, as they’re updated infrequently with new features, but rumor has it they’re getting a major redesign.

This guide highlights everything we know about the 10th generation iPad.Design changes

Multiple rumors have been circulating that the 10th generation iPad will see some significant design changes. Without going into details, DigiTimes said there’s a “major” design update in the works, and a leaked rendering from MySmartPrice, which is said to be of the next-generation iPad, has no idea what’s coming. gave me the insight of

Upcoming tablets could feature a design similar to the iPad mini with flat edges and rounded corners. There may be a power button on the top, but there are no plans to eliminate the bezel. The tablet measures 248.62mm (height) x 179.50mm (width) x 6.98mm (depth), making it wider and thinner than the current model. Rumor has it that the 10th generation iPad will continue to feature the Touch ID home button instead of Face ID.

Similar to the front-facing camera, a single-lens rear-facing camera is expected, and Apple could include an LED flash. No word yet on whether the lens will be improved, or whether it will use the same 12-megapixel rear camera as the existing model.

The 9th generation “iPad” still features a headphone jack, but it looks like Apple is removing the headphone jack from the 10th generation model to match it with other iPads.

display size

According to respected display analyst Ross Young, the next-generation iPad will feature a larger 10.5-inch display, which will be a step up from the existing 10.2-inch display on the ninth-generation iPad sports. is also larger.

USB-C

Apple is moving its iPad line from Lightning to USB-C, and it’s time for an iPad refresh. The 10th generation iPad is expected to feature a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port for charging, similar to the iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad mini.

Apple plans to extend its entire iPhone, iPad, and AirPods product lineup to USB-C starting next year to comply with new European regulations requiring products to have a common charging port for device interoperability. I am planning to update to A14 chip

Current iPads feature the A13 Bionic chip, but Apple plans to upgrade the 10th generation iPad to the A14 chip first used in the iPhone 12 and the 4th generation iPad Air. It is rumored that Performance and efficiency are modestly improved over the previous model.

5G?

Apple has added 5G connectivity to its entire iPhone lineup and iPads, including the current iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini models, so it’s no surprise that the 10th generation iPad will also get faster 5G connectivity. is.

Release date

The 10th generation iPad is expected to launch later this year in September or October. DigiTimes suggests Apple is aiming for his September launch, but in the past few years Apple has held his second Mac and iPad-focused event in October. , relies on his iPhone and Apple Watch for the September event. That said, the 9th generation “iPad” was announced at Apple’s September 2021 event, so it’s likely September 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/guide/2022-ipad/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos