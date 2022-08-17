Senator Amy Klobuchar, Executives Promise Expansion to Twin Cities High-Tech Factory





Lobbying in Congress to pass legislation on government subsidies to the country’s high-tech manufacturers is over. There is now a line to get the grant.

Leaders of three Minnesota high-tech manufacturing companies joined Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Tuesday to celebrate the creation of the Semiconductor Manufacturing Assistance Incentives (CHIPS) and Science Act signed into law by President Joe Biden last week.

At an event held at SkyWater Technology, Minnesota’s largest chip factory, management said they all hoped to pursue grants to help cover the costs of expansion and new hires.

Klobuchar said semiconductor makers are spread across the country. “But when this money comes out, it needs to go to places like Minnesota, Ohio, and Indiana to make sure it reaches Heartland,” she said.

SkyWater Chief Executive Tom Sonderman reiterated earlier statements that federal funds will accelerate some of its capital projects. The company’s fab in Bloomington employs approximately 600 people, with smaller research facilities in Florida and Indiana.

Seagate Technology, a data storage company that employs 2,100 people at its largest US factory in Bloomington, is also looking to capitalize on future growth. Earlier this year, the company began expanding its factory to manufacture data storage drives and components.

“We look forward to continuing and deepening that relationship, both through the early stages of our upcoming fab expansion in the immediate vicinity, and hopefully through additional future investments that the CHIPS Act may bring to the United States, especially Minnesota. says Jeff. Seagate Operations and Technology Officer Nygaard said at the event:

Cody Harlow, chief operating officer of Onto Innovation, says tax credits to chip makers are likely to encourage spending by companies like him that provide test and measurement devices and other equipment. .

“We also want to use the tax credit to fund the expansion of our Bloomington plant, which will bring more high-paying jobs to Minnesota,” Harlow said.

The bill represents a compromise between various Senate and House measures briefly considered in 2020, but it didn’t start gaining traction in the legislative process until last year.

At some point earlier this year, the law appeared to be on the brink of collapse as competing views on other legislation, including climate and spending measures, eventually became the Inflation Reduction Act.

“What we ended up doing was focus on the most important part, semiconductors and the science part,” Klobuchar said.

The bill is one of several measures put together two weeks before Congress’s summer vacation. “When everyone counted us for dead, we came back and did a lot of responsible things. A lot of them were about the economics of bread and butter,” Klobuchar said. Told.

For tech companies, attention is now turned to the US Department of Commerce, which processes grant applications.

“We realized that amidst the pandemic, some people were able to withdraw government funds sooner than they expected,” Klobuchar said. “Now we need to focus on getting those semiconductor grants.”

