Skysong Innovations Calls for ASU Faculty Startups in 4th Annual Startup Challenge





Aug. 16, 2022 State Senate, Members of Congress join academic and industry leaders to discuss the rapid transformation of digital learning at the ASU meeting.

Digital learning and economic progress go hand in hand. That’s why Arizona State University is using advanced technology with educational tools to open new pathways for learners of all ages, transforming and expanding the reach of the university.

These tools are needed to keep Arizona and the country from keeping pace with rapid changes in digital learning, workforce development, and military readiness.

This was the topic of discussion at the 6th Annual Congress on August 16th at the Old Main on the Tempe Campus, entitled “Fostering Innovation and Access in Digital Learning.” The all-day event showcases the many ways the digital world has already changed the way we live and learn, and determined who can participate in our rapidly changing economy.

The event included a panel and attendees including Arizona Senators, Congress, academic leaders and industry experts.

Sally C. Morton, executive vice president of ASU Knowledge Enterprise, said partnering with government and private industry is key to our ability to create greater opportunities for the people of our state. $673 million. That’s why I’m so pleased that so many of Arizona’s government and commercial leaders are joining us today.

Sally C. Morton, Vice President of ASU Knowledge Enterprise, addresses attendees at the 2022 Congressional Meeting on August 16 at the Old Main Tempe Campus.

“Digitalization and the Future of Higher Education”

Speaking at a panel titled “Digital Enablement and the Future of Higher Education,” panelists said ASU and universities across the nation need to think about students much broader than they have in the past.

Students between the ages of 18 and 22 are typically front-line students on college campuses, but there are now millions of non-traditional, lifelong military personnel in the workforce that make up higher education. . Digital technology is starting to allow universities to do teaching, but now they have to do it at scale.

Moderated by US Congressman Andy Biggs, the panel included Ara Austin, Director of Online Engagement and Strategic Initiatives at ASU’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Kathleen deLaski, Founder and CEO of Education Design Lab. She is Ann Kirschner, president of Comma Communications. Raghu Santanam, Senior Associate at ASU and his Dean at WP Carey School of Business, said:

Consumer needs and demands are changing educational needs, deLaski said. We must graduate with a stepladder approach and lead the way with an innovative approach.

Left to right: Panelist Raghu Santanam, Senior Vice-Chancellor, WP Carey School of Business. Ann Kirschner, President of Comma Communications; Kathleen deLaski, Founder and CEO of Education Design Lab; Ara Austin, Director of Online Engagement and Strategic Initiatives at The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; Moderator US Congressman Andy Biggs.

“Using Digital Learning to Promote a More Skilled Workforce”

The recent passage of the CHIPS and Science Act is a historic investment to boost the production of American-made semiconductors and is tied to the nation’s economy and national security. Arizona will be particularly impactful. There are multiple chip makers in southern Maricopa County, and the new bill means significant investment in facilities and mass training of this new workforce.

Maria Angiano, Executive Vice President of ASU Learning Enterprises, moderated a panel that included US Senator Mark Kelly. Meredyth Hendricks, her CareerCatalyst director at ASU Learning Enterprise. Kim Merritt, Vice President of ASU Learning Enterprise. Aziz Safa, Vice President and General Manager of Analytics and Automation, Intel Corporation. And he is Kyle Squires, Vice Chancellor and Dean of the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering.

The CHIPS Act is the biggest piece of legislation in my tenure, Mr. Kelly said. “It’s transformative and we need this feature in Arizona. It’s exciting.

From left to right: Panelists, Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering Vice President and Chancellor Kyle Squires, Intel Corporation Vice President and General Manager of Analytics and Automation, Aziz Safa, ASU Learning Enterprise Vice President Kim Merritt, Meredyth Hendricks, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly, Director of CareerCatalyst for ASU Learning Enterprise. Moderator is Maria Anguiano, Executive Vice Her President of ASU Learning Enterprise.

The Importance of Socially Influential Universities

Higher education in the United States is outdated, with generations of students squandering millions of dollars on Pell grants, leaving college bitterly disappointed or in debt.

We’ve been making incredible investments in human capital, but it’s been poorly executed, he said. The goal is to build a university that is agile, agile, equitable, socially impactful, and accountable for community outcomes.

Crow was quick to point out that ASU is that university that makes the country a better place because it provides large-scale education and conducts meaningful research to meet the needs of the country.

Being a national service university means it’s not going to build something small, rigorous and exclusive, Crow said. , which is not what we want. So the only way to get there, which is the spirit of this conference, is to move forward with all that we have achieved.

During the pandemic, Crow said ASU has not slowed down and remains fully operational and engaged. Last year, the university created 50 new online degrees and launched several significant facilities and capital projects, Crow said. These include the Rob and Melani Walton Center for Planetary Health, the ASU at the Herold Examiner Building in downtown Los Angeles, California, the Thunderbird School of Global Management Building in downtown Phoenix, the Media and Immersive eXperience (MIX) Center in Mesa, and The Health Futures Center, home of the Mayo Clinic in northeast Phoenix and the ASU Alliance for Healthcare.

Crow said we are deeply committed to Arizona’s success.

ASU President Michael Crow addresses attendees at the Sixth Annual Congressional Meeting.

“Bridging the Digital Gap”

On how to bridge this gap, panelists at the Congressional Meeting said there is a national and growing digital divide in the delivery and fairness of Internet services.

They say its reach is increasing because people need access to the internet more than ever, and the pandemic has highlighted that when it comes to employment, education, and the provision of mental and health services. I got

Bonnie Wilde, Executive Director of Partnerships, ASU University Technology Office, led a discussion with Diana Bowman, Associate Dean and Professor at ASU’s Sandra Day OConnor College of Law. Erin Carr-Jordan, ASU’s Senior Director of Her EdPlus and Head of Social Her Impact. Derek Masseth, Executive Director of Sun Corridor Network. Jacob Moore, vice president of tribal relations for ASU’s Office of Government and Community Engagement;

About one million people in Arizona don’t have access to the internet, according to Wilde. The panel agreed that this is the perfect time to make the necessary investments in broadband to address this issue and close the gap so that everyone has equal access to technology, education and opportunity.

According to Moore, COVID-19 has shed light on many anxieties in Indian Country and made them realize that the system is not working. Now is your chance to rebuild your system. You were in the perfect place to figure this out.

Rep. Debbie Lesko of Arizona’s 8th Congressional District spoke in her introductory video for the Bridging the Digital Divide panel at the Congressional Meeting on August 16th.

Infrastructure investment

Senator Kirsten Cinema, piggybacking on a previous panel discussion on America’s large digital divide, said that the new bipartisan Infrastructure Act she helped pass (the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) will help improve our nation’s infrastructure. He said he would invest $65 billion in the structure.

The new law seeks to make reliable, high-speed Internet access available to all Americans, including those in rural and tribal communities, through historic investments in deploying broadband infrastructure. Additionally, she said it would help make the country more competitive, strengthen education and health services, and create an abundance of new jobs.

Special guest speaker Mr. Cinema said a better life would be guaranteed. A reliable internet is more than just news. Healthcare, research delivery, dissertation writing, the list goes on and on.

After the Infrastructure Act was passed, the Federal Communications Commission launched an Affordable Connectivity Program, using funds secured by Cinema, to give Arizona people access to affordable internet. established. This program provides qualifying families with $30 per month for Internet bills and $75 per month for Internet service in Tribal Areas. Arizonas can apply at her GetInternet.gov.

Senator Kirsten Cinema, speaking to attendees at the 2022 Congressional Meeting on the Tempe campus.

“Modernizing Military Learning: Innovative Partnerships for a New Era of Global Competition”

Technology has changed both our world and our national security. The rate at which Events are transforming global relationships has greatly accelerated, and ASU is doing everything it can to ensure that the military has access to quality education at scale.

Chris Howard, a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy, executive vice president of ASU Public Enterprises, and the university’s chief operating officer, spoke on a panel discussing how military education can be complex and competitive. headed a prominent group of experts in , technical, strategic and dynamic in nature.

The panel included Bert Kessler, Dean of the Aviation College Global College for Professional Military Education. Ryan Shaw, Managing Director and Senior University Advisor for ASU’s University Affairs. Luis Soares, Chief Learning and Innovation Officer, American Council on Education. Isaiah Wilson III, president of the Joint Special Operations College.

When Shaw enlisted in the military, he said his unit had one computer that took up most of his desk. Almost all soldiers now operate computers at the same time.

The need for education expands dramatically both horizontally and vertically, Shaw said.

Chris Howard, Executive Vice President of ASU Public Enterprise, moderated a panel discussion on “Modernizing Military Learning.”

Above: Senator Mark Kelly speaks at a panel titled “Using Digital Learning to Catalyze a More Skilled Workforce” at the Congressional Meeting at ASU on August 16. increase. Photo credit: Alex Cabrera/ASU Media Relations and Strategic Communications

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.asu.edu/20220816-skysong-innovations-seeks-asu-faculty-startups-its-fourth-annual-startup-challenge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos