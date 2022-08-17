Google adds AI language skills to Alphabets helper robots to better understand humans





Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is bringing together two of its most ambitious research projects, robotics and AI language understanding, in an attempt to create helper robots that can understand natural language commands.

Since 2019, Alphabet has been developing robots that can perform simple tasks like dispense drinks and clean surfaces. This Everyday Robots project is just getting started, the robots are slow and hesitant, but the bots have been upgraded. Language understanding has improved thanks to Google’s Large Language Model (LLM) PaLM.

Most robots only respond to short, simple commands like “bring me a bottle of water.” But his LLMs, such as GPT-3 and Google’s MuM, are better able to parse the intent behind more oblique commands. In Google’s example, you can tell one of the Everyday Robots prototypes that you’ve spilled your drink. The robot filters this instruction through an internal list of possible actions and interprets it as bringing a sponge from the kitchen.

Yes, this is a low bar for intelligent robots, but it’s definitely an improvement. It would be really smart if that robot saw you spilled your drink, heard you yell “Oh my god, my stupid drink” and helped you out.

Google named the resulting system PaLM-SayCan. The name captures how the model combines his LLM’s language understanding skills (Say) with the robot’s affordance grounding (which allows him to filter instructions through possible actions).

According to Google, by integrating PaLM-SayCan into its own robot, the bot was able to plan the correct response to 101 user instructions 84% ​​of the time and execute it 74% of the time. rice field. This is a solid hit rate, but these numbers should be taken with a bit of salt: without a full list of 101 commands, it’s not clear how constrained these instructions are. Did they really fully capture the breadth and complexity of the language we expect bona fide home helper robots to understand?

Real life is uncompromisingly messy and robots aren’t smart enough

This is a big challenge for Google and other companies working on home robots. There are too many complicated commands you’d want to ask a real home robot to do, like clean up spilled cereal under the sofa, or sauté onions to make pasta sauce. Such).

That’s why this century’s only domestic robot has met with modest success. The only purpose a robot vacuum has in life is to suck up dirt.

New types of bots are entering the market as AI improves skills such as vision and navigation, but the capabilities of these bots are still intentionally limited. For example, look at the Labrador Systems Retriever bot. It’s basically a shelf on wheels that moves items from one part of the house to another. Indeed, this simple concept has a lot of potential. The Retriever robot is incredibly useful for people with limited mobility, but it fell far short of our dream do-it-yourself robot butler.

